¿A qué hora y en dónde ver el concierto ‘One World: Together at Home’?

.@taylorswift13 recently donated to our Regional Response Partner @FeedingAmerica and supported some of her fans affected by COVID-19. Join her in taking action for global health at One World: #TogetherAtHome on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET: https://t.co/uNuBAXf9Lp pic.twitter.com/NDG6NsD9zu

— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 17, 2020