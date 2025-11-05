Sólo 4.8 % de participación en elección de enmiendas constitucionales en Webb

LAREDO, TX. — Con una participación ciudadana de apenas 4.8 % (6,866 votos emitidos de un total de 143,309 votantes registrados), el Condado de Webb aprobó las 17 enmiendas constitucionales sometidas a votación el 4 de noviembre de 2025.

A continuación, los resultados detallados con los nombres oficiales de cada propuesta según la boleta electoral:

Propuesta 1 – Creación del Fondo Permanente de Infraestructura de Instituciones Técnicas

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund…”

• A favor: 5,225 (76.79%)

• En contra: 1,579 (23.21%)

• Anticipados: 1,755 | Día de elección: 3,420

Propuesta 2 – Prohíbe impuesto sobre ganancias de capital

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of a tax on the realized or unrealized gains of capital.”

• A favor: 3,788 (55.84%)

• En contra: 2,996 (44.16%)

• Anticipados: 1,287 | Día: 2,463

Propuesta 3 – Niega fianza a acusados de delitos graves

“The constitutional amendment requiring the denial of bail under certain circumstances to persons accused of certain offenses punishable as a felony.”

• A favor: 4,047 (58.46%)

• En contra: 2,819 (41.54%)

• Anticipados: 1,393 | Día: 2,531

Propuesta 4 – Destina ingresos estatales al Fondo de Agua de Texas

“The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund…”

• A favor: 5,257 (77.25%)

• En contra: 1,548 (22.75%)

• Anticipados: 1,754 | Día: 3,448

Propuesta 5 – Exención fiscal a bienes usados en la producción rural

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property held for sale at retail.”

• A favor: 3,995 (59.18%)

• En contra: 2,756 (40.82%)

• Anticipados: 1,394 | Día: 2,562

Propuesta 6 – Prohíbe impuestos a transacciones de valores

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the legislature from enacting a law imposing an occupation tax on certain entities that enter into transactions conveying securities…”

• A favor: 3,139 (46.54%)

• En contra: 3,605 (53.46%)

• Anticipados: 1,104 | Día: 2,002

Propuesta 7 – Exención fiscal para viudos de veteranos fallecidos por enfermedad relacionada con el servicio

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide an exemption from ad valorem taxation for the surviving spouse of a veteran who died as a result of a service-connected condition or disease.”

• A favor: 5,741 (84.54%)

• En contra: 1,050 (15.46%)

• Anticipados: 1,928 | Día: 3,758

Propuesta 8 – Prohíbe impuesto a la herencia o sucesión

“The constitutional amendment to prohibit the legislature from imposing an estate, inheritance, or gift tax.”

• A favor: 4,374 (64.32%)

• En contra: 2,426 (35.68%)

• Anticipados: 1,494 | Día: 2,836

Propuesta 9 – Exención fiscal a bienes usados en producción de ingresos

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation a portion of the market value of tangible personal property held or used for income production.”

• A favor: 4,070 (60.16%)

• En contra: 2,695 (39.84%)

• Anticipados: 1,418 | Día: 2,611

Propuesta 10 – Exención temporal de impuestos a viviendas destruidas por incendio

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of improvements to a residence homestead destroyed by a fire.”

• A favor: 5,964 (87.84%)

• En contra: 832 (12.16%)

• Anticipados: 1,990 | Día: 3,917

Propuesta 11 – Aumenta exención fiscal para personas con discapacidad o adultos mayores

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase the amount of the ad valorem tax exemption by a school district of the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled.”

• A favor: 5,162 (75.92%)

• En contra: 1,637 (24.08%)

• Anticipados: 1,769 | Día: 3,339

Propuesta 12 – Reforma la Comisión Estatal de Conducta Judicial

“The constitutional amendment regarding the membership of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct…”

• A favor: 4,182 (61.74%)

• En contra: 2,592 (38.26%)

• Anticipados: 1,429 | Día: 2,707

Propuesta 13 – Aumenta la exención fiscal a viviendas familiares

“The constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district from $100,000 to $140,000.”

• A favor: 5,026 (73.91%)

• En contra: 1,774 (26.09%)

• Anticipados: 1,722 | Día: 3,259

Propuesta 14 – Crea el Instituto de Prevención e Investigación de la Demencia de Texas

“The constitutional amendment providing for the establishment of the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas…”

• A favor: 5,411 (79.68%)

• En contra: 1,380 (20.32%)

• Anticipados: 1,826 | Día: 3,533

Propuesta 15 – Reconoce a los padres como principales responsables de las decisiones de sus hijos

“The constitutional amendment affirming that parents are the primary decision makers for their children.”

• A favor: 4,592 (67.61%)

• En contra: 2,200 (32.39%)

• Anticipados: 1,579 | Día: 2,967

Propuesta 16 – Aclara que sólo los ciudadanos de EE.UU. pueden votar

“The constitutional amendment clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen.”

• A favor: 4,591 (67.64%)

• En contra: 2,196 (32.36%)

• Anticipados: 1,605 | Día: 2,936

Propuesta 17 – Exención fiscal para infraestructura fronteriza y de energía

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide an exemption from ad valorem taxation of property used in border security infrastructure and related improvements.”

• A favor: 3,572 (52.82%)

• En contra: 3,191 (47.18%)

• Anticipados: 1,269 | Día: 2,264

Datos generales de participación

Total de votos emitidos: 6,866

Votos anticipados: 2,268

Votos por correo: 63

Votos del día: 4,535

Participación total: 1.6 % del padrón electoral (143,309 votantes registrados)

A pesar de la baja participación, la mayoría de las enmiendas fueron aprobadas por márgenes amplios, destacando el apoyo a la Propuesta 10 (viviendas destruidas por incendio) y la Propuesta 7 (beneficios a viudos de veteranos).

Analistas locales señalan que esta elección confirma el bajo interés ciudadano en procesos sin contiendas partidistas visibles.

En el enlace tiene los resultados de la elección en el estado de Texas Civix Election Night Results