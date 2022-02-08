Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar

HOLLYWOOD.-Lista de nominados a la 94ta edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes.

Mejor película: «Belfast», ‘CODA’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Drive My Car’, ‘Dune’, ‘King Richard’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘West Side Story’.

Dirección: Kenneth Branagh, ‘Belfast’; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, ‘Drive My Car’; Paul Thomas Anderson, ‘Licorice Pizza’; Jane Campion, ‘The Power of the Dog’; Steven Spielberg, ‘West Side Story’.

Actor: Javier Bardem, ‘Being the Ricardos’; Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘The Power of the Dog’; Andrew Garfield, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’; Will Smith, ‘King Richard’; Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of McBeth’.

Actriz: Jessica Chastain, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, Olivia Colman, ‘The Lost Daughter’; Penélope Cruz, ‘Madres paralelas’; Nicole Kidman, ‘Being the Ricardos’; Kristen Stewart, ‘Spencer’.

Actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds, ‘Belfast’; Troy Kotsur, ‘CODA’; Jesse Plemons, ‘The Power of the Dog’; J.K. Simmons, ‘Being the Ricardos’; Kodi Smit-McFee, ‘The Power of the Dog’.

Actriz de reparto: Jessie Buckley, ‘The Lost Daughter’; Ariana DeBose, ‘West Side Story’; Judi Dench, ‘Belfast’; Kristen Dunst, ‘The Power of the Dog’; Aunjanue Ellis, ‘King Richard’.

Cinematografía: ‘Dune’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘The Tragedy of McBeth’, ‘West Side Story’.

Guion adaptado: ‘CODA’, ‘Drive My Car’, ‘Dune’, ‘The Lost Daughter’, ‘The Power of the Dog’.

Guion original: ‘Belfast’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘King Richard’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘The Worst Person in the World’.

Música original: ‘Don’t Look Up’, Nicholas Britell; ‘Dune’, Hans Zimmer; ‘Encanto’, Germaine Franco; ‘Madres paralelas’, Alberto Iglesias; ‘The Power of the Dog’, Johnny Greenwood.

Canción original: ‘Be Alive’ de ‘King Richard’, Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; ‘Dos oruguitas’ de ‘Encanto’, Lin-Manuel Miranda; ‘Down to Joy’ de ‘Belfast’, Van Morrison; ‘No Time to Die’ de ‘No Time to Die’, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; ‘Somehow You Do’ de ‘Four Good Days’, Diane Warren.

Diseño de vestuario: ‘Cruella’, ‘Cyrano’, ‘Dune’, ‘Nighmare Alley’, Luis Sequeira; ‘West Side Story’.

Efectos visuales: ‘Dune’, ‘Free Guy’, ‘No Time to Die’, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’.

Cortometraje: ‘Ala Kachuu – Take and Run’, ‘The Dress’, ‘The Long Goodbye’, ‘On My Mind’, ‘Please Hold’.

Cortometraje animado: ‘Affairs of the Art’, ‘Bestia’, ‘Boxballet’, ‘Robin Robin’, ‘The Windshield Wiper’.

Cortometraje documental: ‘Audible’, ‘Lead Me Home’, ‘The Queen of Basketball’, ‘Three Songs for Benazir’, ‘When We Were Bullies’.

Largometraje documental: ‘Ascension’, ‘Attica’, ‘Flee’, ‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’, ‘Writing with Fire’.

Largometraje internacional: ‘Drive My Car’ (Japón), ‘Flee’ (Dinamarca), ‘The Hand of God’ (Italia), ‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’ (Bután), ‘The Worst Person in the World’ (Noruega).

Edición: ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Dune’, ‘King Richard’, ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’.

Cinta animada: ‘Encanto’, ‘Flee’, ‘Luca’, ‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’.

Diseño de producción: ‘Dune’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘The Tragedy of McBeth’, ‘West Side Story’.

Maquillaje y peinado: ‘Coming 2 America’, ‘Cruella», Dune’, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, ‘House of Gucci’.

Sonido: ‘Belfast’, ‘Dune’, ‘No Time to Die’, ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘West Side Story’.