Gucci causa polémica al vender medias rotas a 3 mil 500 pesos

“A certain type of fun is also portrayed and the idea of how one’s obsession with appearances can create a kind of common ground that can become a sort of brotherhood. It was beautiful to see these three men together, seemingly different but very similar,” @alessandro_michele on the new #GucciTailoring campaign directed by #HarmonyKorine in February. Three artists with distinctive style are in a West Coast home with their pets,@asaprocky, @feliciathegoat Tyler,The Creator, and @iggypopofficial, with his parrot Biggy Pop and a blue hyacinth macaw, at the kitchen table with a pot of spaghetti, at the lounge in the afternoon sunlight. #AlessandroMichele Discover the collection through link in bio. Music: ‘Supernature’ Performed by Cerrone Written By: Marc Cerrone, Lili Marlene Premilovich, Alain Wisniak Published By: Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Because Editions /Concord Music Publishing Courtesy of Malligator Préférence under license from Because Music