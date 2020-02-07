Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar

E.U.-La Academia de Hollywood celebra este domingo la gala de entrega de la 92 edición de los Premios Óscar. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor película:
- “Ford v Ferrari”.
- “The Irishman”.
- “Jojo Rabbit”.
- “Joker”.
- “Little Women”.
- “Marriage Story”.
- “1917”.
- “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”.
- “Parasite”.
Mejor actriz:
- Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”).
- Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”).
- Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”).
- Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”).
- Renée Zellweger (“Judy”).
Mejor actor:
- Antonio Banderas (“Dolor y gloria”).
- Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”).
- Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”).
- Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”).
- Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”).
- Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”).
- Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”).
- Florence Pugh (“Little Women”).
- Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”).
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”).
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”).
- Al Pacino (“The Irishman”).
- Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”).
- Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”).
Mejor dirección:
- Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”).
- Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”).
- Todd Phillips (“Joker”).
- Sam Mendes (“1917”).
- Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”).
Mejor guion original:
- “Knives Out” (Rian Johnson).
- “Marriage Story” (Noah Baumbach).
- “1917” (Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns).
- “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino).
- “Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won).
Mejor guion adaptado:
- “The Irishman” (Steven Zaillian).
- “Jojo Rabbit” (Taika Waititi).
- “Joker” (Todd Phillips y Scott Silver).
- “Little Women” (Greta Gerwig).
- “The Two Popes” (Anthony McCarten).
Mejor película de animación:
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, de Dean DeBlois.
- “I Lost My Body”, de Jérémy Clapin.
- “Klaus”, de Sergio Pablos.
- “Missing Link”, de Chris Butler.
- “Toy Story 4”, de Josh Cooley.
Mejor película internacional:
- “Corpus Christi”, de Jan Komasa (Polonia).
- “Honeyland”, de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov (Macedonia del Norte).
- “Les Misérables”, de Ladj Ly (Francia).
- “Dolor y gloria”, de Pedro Almodóvar (España).
- “Parasite”, de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur).
Mejor montaje:
- “Ford v Ferrari” (Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland).
- “The Irishman” (Thelma Schoonmaker).
- “Jojo Rabbit” (Tom Eagles).
- “Joker” (Jeff Groth).
- “Parasite” (Jinmo Yang).
Mejor fotografía:
- “The Irishman” (Rodrigo Prieto).
- “Joker” (Lawrence Sher).
- “The Lighthouse” (Jarin Blaschke).
- “1917” (Roger Deakins).
- “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Robert Richardson).
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
- “The Irishman” (Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson).
- “Jojo Rabbit” (Mayes C. Rubeo).
- “Joker” (Mark Bridges).
- “Little Women” (Jacqueline Durran).
- “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Arianne Phillips).
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:
- “Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker).
- “Joker” (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou).
- “Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead).
- “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White).
- “1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole).
Mejor banda sonora:
- “Joker” (Hildur Guðnadóttir).
- “Little Women” (Alexandre Desplat).
- “Marriage Story” (Randy Newman).
- “1917” (Thomas Newman).
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (John Williams).
Mejor canción original:
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (“Toy Story 4”).
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”).
- “I’m Standing With You” (“Breakthrough”).
- “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2”).
- “Stand Up” (“Harriet”).
Mejor diseño de producción:
- “The Irishman” (Bob Shaw y Regina Graves).
- “Jojo Rabbit” (Ra Vincent y Nora Sopková).
- “1917” (Dennis Gassner y Lee Sandales).
- “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh).
- “Parasite” (Lee Ha Jun y Cho Won Woo).
Mejor mezcla de sonido:
- “Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson y Mark Ulano).
- “Ford v Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow).
- “Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland).
- “1917” (Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson).
- “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano).
Mejor edición de sonido:
- “Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester).
- “Joker” (Alan Robert Murray).
- “1917” (Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate).
- “Once upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman).
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood y David Acord).
Mejores efectos visuales:
- “Avengers Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick).
- “The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli).
- “1917” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman).
- “The Lion King” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy).
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy).
Mejor documental:
- “The Edge of Democracy”, de Petra Costa.
- “American Factory”, de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert.
- “The Cave”, de Feras Fayyad.
- “For Sama”, de Waad Al-Kateab y Edward Watts.
- “Honeyland”, de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov.
Mejor cortometraje documental:
- “In the Absence”.
- “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”.
- “Life Overtakes Me”.
- “St. Louis Superman”.
- “Walk Run Cha-Cha”.
Mejor cortometraje de animación:
- “Dcera (Daughter)”.
- “Hair Love”.
- “Kitbull”.
- “Memorable”.
- “Sister”.
Mejor cortometraje de acción real:
- “Brotherhood”.
- “Nefta Football Club”.
- “The Neighbors’ Window”.
- “Saria”.
- “A Sister”.