Revela ‘La Roca’ imagen como Black Adam

View this post on Instagram

The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. BLACK ADAM arrives TOMORROW at #DCFanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros & DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC UNIVERSE while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well done. 👏🏾👏🏾🥃 The man in black is coming to crush them all. #BLACKADAM⚡️