¿Quién ganará en los Oscar? La lista completa de predicciones de AP

Previo a los Premios de la Academia del domingo, los críticos de cine de The Associated Press Jake Coyle y Lindsey Bahr ofrecen una lista completa de predicciones

En esta imagen proporcionada por Searchlight Pictures, Willem Dafoe en una escena de "Poor Things". (Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures vía AP)
AP

LOS ANGELES.- “Oppenheimer”, el drama de Christopher Nolan sobre las tribulaciones del padre de la bomba atómica, está al frente de la contienda por los Óscar con 13 nominaciones. Le siguen la surreal cinta de Yorgos Lanthimos “Pobres criaturas” con 11, en tanto que el drama “Los asesinos de la luna”, de Martin Scorsese, llega con diez nominaciones.

La 96ª gala de los premios Oscar se celebra este domingo en Hollywood, por lo que te compartimos la lista con los nominados en las principales categorías para la 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia.

Previo a los Premios de la Academia del domingo, los críticos de cine de The Associated Press Jake Coyle y Lindsey Bahr ofrecen una lista completa de predicciones.

A continuación, la lista para las 23 categorías, de cortometraje a mejor película.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”

ACTRIZ

Bahr: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” (“Pobres criaturas”)

Coyle: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (“Los asesinos de la luna”)

ACTOR

Bahr: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Bahr: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (“Los que se quedan”)

Coyle: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Bahr: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

DIRECTOR

Bahr: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

DOCUMENTAL

Bahr: “20 Days in Mariupol” (“20 días en Mariúpol”)

Coyle: “20 Days in Mariupol”

LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

Bahr: “The Zone of Interest” (“La zona de interés”)

Coyle: “The Zone of Interest”

LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Bahr: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”)

Coyle: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (“Spider-Man: A través del spider-verso”)

GUION ORIGINAL

Bahr: “Past Lives” (“Vidas pasadas”), Celine Song

Coyle: “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”), Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

GUION ADAPTADO

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan

Coyle: “American Fiction” (“Ficción estadounidense”), Cord Jefferson

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Coyle: “Poor Things”, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuza Mihalek

CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Bahr: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington

Coyle: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington

EDICIÓN

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Luisa Abel

Coyle: “Maestro”, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell

SONIDO

Bahr: “The Zone of Interest”

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”

EFECTOS VISUALES

Bahr: “The Creator”

Coyle: “Godzilla Minus One”

MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson

CANCIÓN

Bahr: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Coyle: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Bahr: “Ninety-Five Senses”

Coyle: “Letter to a Pig”

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Bahr: “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”

Coyle: “The Last Repair Shop”

CORTOMETRAJE

Bahr: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Coyle: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

