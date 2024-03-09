¿Quién ganará en los Oscar? La lista completa de predicciones de AP

LOS ANGELES.- “Oppenheimer”, el drama de Christopher Nolan sobre las tribulaciones del padre de la bomba atómica, está al frente de la contienda por los Óscar con 13 nominaciones. Le siguen la surreal cinta de Yorgos Lanthimos “Pobres criaturas” con 11, en tanto que el drama “Los asesinos de la luna”, de Martin Scorsese, llega con diez nominaciones.
La 96ª gala de los premios Oscar se celebra este domingo en Hollywood, por lo que te compartimos la lista con los nominados en las principales categorías para la 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia.
Previo a los Premios de la Academia del domingo, los críticos de cine de The Associated Press Jake Coyle y Lindsey Bahr ofrecen una lista completa de predicciones.
A continuación, la lista para las 23 categorías, de cortometraje a mejor película.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”
ACTRIZ
Bahr: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” (“Pobres criaturas”)
Coyle: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (“Los asesinos de la luna”)
ACTOR
Bahr: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Coyle: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Bahr: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (“Los que se quedan”)
Coyle: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Bahr: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Coyle: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
DIRECTOR
Bahr: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Coyle: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
DOCUMENTAL
Bahr: “20 Days in Mariupol” (“20 días en Mariúpol”)
Coyle: “20 Days in Mariupol”
LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL
Bahr: “The Zone of Interest” (“La zona de interés”)
Coyle: “The Zone of Interest”
LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Bahr: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”)
Coyle: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (“Spider-Man: A través del spider-verso”)
GUION ORIGINAL
Bahr: “Past Lives” (“Vidas pasadas”), Celine Song
Coyle: “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”), Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
GUION ADAPTADO
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan
Coyle: “American Fiction” (“Ficción estadounidense”), Cord Jefferson
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
Coyle: “Poor Things”, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuza Mihalek
CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Bahr: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington
Coyle: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington
EDICIÓN
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Luisa Abel
Coyle: “Maestro”, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell
SONIDO
Bahr: “The Zone of Interest”
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”
EFECTOS VISUALES
Bahr: “The Creator”
Coyle: “Godzilla Minus One”
MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson
CANCIÓN
Bahr: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Coyle: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Bahr: “Ninety-Five Senses”
Coyle: “Letter to a Pig”
CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Bahr: “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”
Coyle: “The Last Repair Shop”
CORTOMETRAJE
Bahr: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Coyle: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”