Muere el actor Jay Benedict

E.U.-El actor estadounidense Jay Benedict, con más de 40 años de carrera y reconocido por participar en películas como Aliens de 1986 y Batman: El caballero de la noche asciende del 2012, murió el 4 de abril a los 68 años de edad. La noticia de su muerte se informó en un comunicado en su página oficial, en el que se explica que el intérprete presentó complicaciones tras padecer coronavirus.
Además del comunicado, la agencia que representaba al actor lamentó su deceso en Twitter. Jay Benedict, originario de California vivió gran parte de su vida en Europa, por lo que hablaba idiomas como inglés, francés, así como alemán y español.
Al darse a conocer su fallecimiento, la actriz británica Vicki Michelle expresó sus condolencias a la familia del actor. Otro famoso que lamentó la muerte de Jay Benedict fue Pierce Brosnan, quien en Instagram comentó que conocía al actor desde hace cuarenta años y que lo consideraba como un hermano.
My dearest friend Jay Benedict, brother in this life, has passed on, slipped the mortal coils this day… we were friends for so many years, forty years and change. This is a photo taken last May outside the stage door of the Lyric theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue London …the stage door was tucked in right next door to the Old Windmill Theatre. Jay and I played brothers in a Franco Zeffirelli production of Filumena … He played Ricardo the shirt maker, I played Michele the plumber. We were on that Lyric stage for the best part of year….Life was so much fun with Jay, on stage and off, we laughed a lot at the world around us, at our selves, saw the funny side of life always. He was a courageous man of handsome life force, that shone its light in every room he walked into, down every road he traveled, he shared his joyful radiance of kinship with all who knew him, a fine mind of intellect and compassion, he gave of himself in every way to the craft of acting, but above all else, he gave us all his great love of life, himself. My deepest sympathies and condolences go out to his beloved wife Phoebe, his sons Leo and Freddie, my dearest God sons, peace be with you all dear hearts. Uncle Pierce
Durante su trayectoria, actuó en películas como Star Wars Episodio IV: Una nueva esperanza, The Patriots, Apocalypse Code, entre otras. También destacó en la postproducción de series de televisión como Downton Abbey y Call the Midwife, producciones del Reino Unido, país donde vivió sus últimos años.
En el teatro participó en obras como One Day at a Time, en la que interpretó a Will Bilson, cofundador de Alcohólicos Anónimos. También actuó en la obra An Actors Lament.