Mesera exhibe a cliente que la manoseó; video se hace viral

So on Friday night I was at work( I am currently a waitress)… and I happened to be serving this man Reyn Du Preez @reyndupreez and this happened. The video says it all, leaving me with little to add. . YOU ARE EXPOSED! And caught in the act! . It BREAKS my heart! I’ve watched it over and over again…feeling more like trash each time. Men of South Africa this is happens on regular basis…what are YOU going to do about it ? If you see your mate doing this CALL THEM OUT!, DON’T wait for them to get physical with women to call them out. Men of SOUTH AFRICA stop touching us inappropriately! . . To Reyn Du Preez’s friends, I thank you for stopping your friend when he continued to insult and humiliate me after touching me inappropriately🙏🏻, I only hope that more can be done next time.