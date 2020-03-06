Mesera exhibe a cliente que la manoseó; video se hace viral

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Una mesera publicó el video de una agresión sexual de la que fue víctima, el agresor es un modelo profesional llamado Reyn Du Preez.
Estos hechos ocurrieron en Ciudad del Cabo, Sudáfrica, cuando Sarah Belgarion estaba trabajando en el restaurante y, mientras se agachaba a escuchar la orden de otro comensal en otra mesa cercana, Du Preez la tocó sin permiso.
So on Friday night I was at work( I am currently a waitress)… and I happened to be serving this man Reyn Du Preez @reyndupreez and this happened. The video says it all, leaving me with little to add. . YOU ARE EXPOSED! And caught in the act! . It BREAKS my heart! I’ve watched it over and over again…feeling more like trash each time. Men of South Africa this is happens on regular basis…what are YOU going to do about it ? If you see your mate doing this CALL THEM OUT!, DON’T wait for them to get physical with women to call them out. Men of SOUTH AFRICA stop touching us inappropriately! . . To Reyn Du Preez’s friends, I thank you for stopping your friend when he continued to insult and humiliate me after touching me inappropriately🙏🏻, I only hope that more can be done next time.
Momentos después de la agresión la mesera comienza a discutir con Rayn para salir de al poco rato.
“El video lo dice todo y me deja poco que agregar. ¡ESTÁS EXPUESTO y atrapado en el acto!”, escribió la mesera en Instagram
El video fue publicado en Instagram y Facebook donde también se etiquetó al agresor para que todos supieran quién era.
Medios locales aseguran que luego de la agresión el hombre fue despedido de las agencias de modelo en las que trabajaba.
Luego de estos hechos el modelo ofreció una disculpa pública por sus actos.