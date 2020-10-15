Lista de nominados de los Premios Tony 2020

En esta imagen difundida por Vivacity Media Group, Celia Rose Gooding durante una función de "Jagged Little Pill". El musical lidera la lista de nominados a los Premios Tony con 15 menciones en una temporada acortada por la pandemia. [Matthew Murphy/Vivacity Media Group via AP]

En esta imagen difundida por Vivacity Media Group, Celia Rose Gooding durante una función de "Jagged Little Pill". El musical lidera la lista de nominados a los Premios Tony con 15 menciones en una temporada acortada por la pandemia. [Matthew Murphy/Vivacity Media Group via AP]

NUEVA YORK.- Lista selecta de nominados a los Premios Tony 2020, anunciados el jueves.

Mejor musical: “Jagged Little Pill”, “Moulin Rouge: The Musical”, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”.

Mejor obra: “Grand Horizons”, “The Inheritance”, “Sea Wall/A Life”, “Slave Play”, “The Sound Inside”.

Mejor actor en un musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”.

Mejor actriz en un musical: Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”; Adrienne Warren, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”.

Mejor actor en una obra: Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”; Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”; Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”; Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”; Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”.

Mejor actriz en una obra: Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”; Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”; Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”; Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”.

Mejor actor de reparto en una obra: Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”; James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”; David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”; John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”; Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra: Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”; Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”; Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”; Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”; Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”.

Mejor actor de reparto en un musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”; Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”; Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Daniel J. Watts, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en un musical: Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”; Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”; Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”; Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”.

Mejor libreto de un musical: “Jagged Little Pill”, Diablo Cody; “Moulin Rouge: The Musical”, John Logan; “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar y Kees Prins.

Mejor partitura original (música y/o letra) para el teatro: “A Christmas Carol”, Christopher Nightingale; “The Inheritance”, Paul Englishby; “The Rose Tattoo”, Fitz Patton y Jason Michael Webb; “Slave Play”, Lindsay Jones; “The Sound Inside”, Daniel Kluger.

Mejor reposición de una obra: “Betrayal”, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”, “A Soldier’s Play”.