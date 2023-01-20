El Dólar
Compra:
$18.50
Venta:
$19.50
EN VIVO

Lista de nominados a los BAFTA 2023

Los ganadores serán revelados el 19 de febrero en una ceremonia en Londres.

En esta imagen proporcionada por A24, de izquierda a derecha, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh y Ke Huy Quan en una escena de, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" ("Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"). (Allyson Riggs/A24 Films vía AP)
AP
Leave a comment

LONDRES.— Lista de nominados a los Premios de la Academia Británica de Cine 2023 anunciados el jueves. Los ganadores serán revelados el 19 de febrero en una ceremonia en Londres.
Película — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Elvis’; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; ‘Tár’.

Película británica — ‘Aftersun’; ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; ‘Brian and Charles’; ‘Empire of Light’; ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’; ‘Living’; ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’; ‘See How They Run’; ‘The Swimmers’; ‘The Wonder’.

Dirección — Edward Berger, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; Martin McDonagh, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Park Chan-wook, ‘Decision to Leave’; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; Todd Field, ‘Tár’; Gina Prince-Bythewood, ‘The Woman King’.

Actor — Austin Butler, ‘Elvis’; Colin Farrell, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Brendan Fraser, ‘The Whale’; Paul Mescal, ‘Aftersun’; Daryl McCormack, ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’; Bill Nighy, ‘Living’.

Actriz — Cate Blanchett, ‘Tár’; Viola Davis, ‘The Woman King’; Ana de Armas, ‘Blonde’; Danielle Deadwyler, ‘Till’; Michelle Yeoh, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; Emma Thompson, ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’.

Actor de reparto — Brendan Gleeson, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Barry Keoghan, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Ke Huy Quan, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; Eddie Redmayne, ‘The Good Nurse’; Albrecht Schuch, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; Micheal Ward, ‘Empire of Light’.

Actriz de reparto — Angela Bassett, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’; Hong Chau, ‘The Whale’; Kerry Condon, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Dolly de Leon, ‘Triangle of Sadness’; Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; Carey Mulligan, ‘She Said’.

Estrella en ascenso (votado por el público) — Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl McCormack, Emma Mackey, Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim.

Debut británico — Charlotte Wells, Georgia Oakley, Marie Lidén, Katy Brand, Maia Kenworthy.

Guion original — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; ‘The Fabelmans’; ‘Tár’; ‘Triangle of Sadness’.

Guion adaptado — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Living’; ‘The Quiet Girl’; ‘She Said’; ‘The Whale’.

Película en lengua no inglesa — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Argentina, 1985’; ‘Corsage’; ‘Decision to Leave’; ‘The Quiet Girl’.

Música original — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Babylon’; ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’.

Cinematografía — ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’; ‘The Batman’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Empire Of Light’; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Edición — ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’; ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Diseño de producción — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Babylon’; ‘The Batman’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’.

Diseño de vestuario — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Amsterdam’; ‘Babylon’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’.

Sonido — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Tár’; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Casting — ‘Aftersun’; ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; ‘Triangle of Sadness’.

Efectos visuales — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: ‘The Batman’; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; Top Gun: Maverick’.

Maquillaje y peinado — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘The Batman’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’; ‘The Whale’.

Película animada — ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’; ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’; ‘Puss in Boots: the Last Wish’; ‘Turning Red’.

Cortometraje británico — ‘The Ballad of Olive Morris’; ‘Bazigaga’; ‘Bus Girl’; ‘A Drifting Up’; ‘An Irish Goodbye’

Cortometraje británico animado — ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’; ‘Middle Watch’; ‘Your Mountain is Waiting’.

Documental — ‘All That Breathes’; ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’; ‘Fire of Love’; ‘Moonage Daydream’; ‘Navalny’.

Pinocho también buscará el BAFTA
Retrocedió la economía en último bimestre de 2022: Inegi

Related post

Concebido como una nueva plataforma tecnológica de impacto regional, Lider Web trasciende más allá de lo tradicional al no ser únicamente una nueva página de internet, sino más bien un portal con información al día que integra a los diferentes medios que conforman El Grande Editorial: Líder Web y Líder Tv

Contactanos:
Tel: (867) 711 2222
Email: editor.liderweb@gmail.com

Secciones

Social

328 Follows
Copyright 2022 - LiderWeb.MX - All Rights Reserved.