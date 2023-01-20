Lista de nominados a los BAFTA 2023

En esta imagen proporcionada por A24, de izquierda a derecha, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh y Ke Huy Quan en una escena de, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" ("Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo"). (Allyson Riggs/A24 Films vía AP)

LONDRES.— Lista de nominados a los Premios de la Academia Británica de Cine 2023 anunciados el jueves. Los ganadores serán revelados el 19 de febrero en una ceremonia en Londres.

Película — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Elvis’; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; ‘Tár’.

Película británica — ‘Aftersun’; ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; ‘Brian and Charles’; ‘Empire of Light’; ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’; ‘Living’; ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’; ‘See How They Run’; ‘The Swimmers’; ‘The Wonder’.

Dirección — Edward Berger, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; Martin McDonagh, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Park Chan-wook, ‘Decision to Leave’; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; Todd Field, ‘Tár’; Gina Prince-Bythewood, ‘The Woman King’.

Actor — Austin Butler, ‘Elvis’; Colin Farrell, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Brendan Fraser, ‘The Whale’; Paul Mescal, ‘Aftersun’; Daryl McCormack, ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’; Bill Nighy, ‘Living’.

Actriz — Cate Blanchett, ‘Tár’; Viola Davis, ‘The Woman King’; Ana de Armas, ‘Blonde’; Danielle Deadwyler, ‘Till’; Michelle Yeoh, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; Emma Thompson, ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’.

Actor de reparto — Brendan Gleeson, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Barry Keoghan, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Ke Huy Quan, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; Eddie Redmayne, ‘The Good Nurse’; Albrecht Schuch, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; Micheal Ward, ‘Empire of Light’.

Actriz de reparto — Angela Bassett, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’; Hong Chau, ‘The Whale’; Kerry Condon, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; Dolly de Leon, ‘Triangle of Sadness’; Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; Carey Mulligan, ‘She Said’.

Estrella en ascenso (votado por el público) — Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl McCormack, Emma Mackey, Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim.

Debut británico — Charlotte Wells, Georgia Oakley, Marie Lidén, Katy Brand, Maia Kenworthy.

Guion original — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; ‘The Fabelmans’; ‘Tár’; ‘Triangle of Sadness’.

Guion adaptado — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Living’; ‘The Quiet Girl’; ‘She Said’; ‘The Whale’.

Película en lengua no inglesa — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Argentina, 1985’; ‘Corsage’; ‘Decision to Leave’; ‘The Quiet Girl’.

Música original — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Babylon’; ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’.

Cinematografía — ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’; ‘The Batman’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Empire Of Light’; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Edición — ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’; ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Diseño de producción — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Babylon’; ‘The Batman’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’.

Diseño de vestuario — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Amsterdam’; ‘Babylon’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’.

Sonido — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Tár’; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Casting — ‘Aftersun’; ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; ‘Triangle of Sadness’.

Efectos visuales — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: ‘The Batman’; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’; Top Gun: Maverick’.

Maquillaje y peinado — ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’; ‘The Batman’; ‘Elvis’; ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’; ‘The Whale’.

Película animada — ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’; ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’; ‘Puss in Boots: the Last Wish’; ‘Turning Red’.

Cortometraje británico — ‘The Ballad of Olive Morris’; ‘Bazigaga’; ‘Bus Girl’; ‘A Drifting Up’; ‘An Irish Goodbye’

Cortometraje británico animado — ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’; ‘Middle Watch’; ‘Your Mountain is Waiting’.

Documental — ‘All That Breathes’; ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’; ‘Fire of Love’; ‘Moonage Daydream’; ‘Navalny’.