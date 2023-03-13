Lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar

Lista de ganadores de la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, otorgados el domingo en Los Ángeles.
Mejor película: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.
Dirección: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.
Actor: Brendan Fraser, ‘The Whale’
Actriz: Michelle Yeoh, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.
Actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.
Actriz de reparto: Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.
Guion original: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.
Guion adaptado: ‘Women Talking’.
Cinematografía: ‘Im Westen nichts Neues’.
Edición: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
Efectos visuales: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’.
Música original: Volker Bertelmann, ‘Im Westen nichts Neues’.
Canción original: ‘Naatu Naatu’ de ‘RRR’.
Sonido: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.
Maquillaje y peinado: ‘The Whale’.
Diseño de vestuario: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.
Diseño de producción: ‘Im Westen nichts Neues’.
Cortometraje: ‘An Irish Goodbye’.
Cortometraje animado: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’
Cortometraje documental: ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.
Largometraje documental: ‘Navalny’.
Largometraje internacional: ‘Im Westen nichts Neues’ (‘Sin novedad en el frente’) de Alemania.
Largometraje animado: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’.