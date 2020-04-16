Dará DiCaprio cameos en filme por ayuda

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Leonardo DiCaprio ofreció a sus fanáticos la oportunidad de salir en su próxima película si apoyan la lucha contra el coronavirus, reportó Daily Mail.
El histrión está pidiendo a sus seguidores que se unan a la campaña All In Challenge, a la que ya se sumaron Kevin Hart y Justin Bieber, para luchar por la oportunidad de tener un cameo en Killers of the Flower Moon, cinta que coprotagoniza junto a Robert De Niro bajo la dirección de Martin Scorsese.
“Recientemente lanzamos America’s Food Fund para ayudar a que todas las familias tengan acceso a la comida en este momento tan crítico. Nuestras comunidades vulnerables necesitan nuestro apoyo más que nunca. Por eso pedimos que apoyes All In Challenge.
“Si alguna vez te has preguntado cómo sería trabajar junto a Robert De Niro y yo, ésta es tu oportunidad”, dijo DiCaprio en un video compartido en Instagram.
Además de un cameo en el nuevo filme, el ganador también asistirá a la premier de la película.
Para participar por esta oportunidad, las personas deberán donar 10 dólares a través de la plataforma allinchallegne.com, y de esta forma se beneficiará a las organizaciones Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen y Feeding America.
View this post on Instagram
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?