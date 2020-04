Crea Fonda ropa para buena causa

View this post on Instagram

@janefonda is looking good in her @craftednla gear! We are honored to create product for such an iconic visionary…and for an amazing cause! 100% of net proceeds go to @firedrillfriday and @1fairwage_official . Each purchase helps fight against climate change and provides assistance to our service industry and tipped workers affected by COVID-19. Visit www.CraftedLA.net to buy your Jane Fonda tees and sweatsuits. Link in bio. . . . #janefonda #firedrillfriday #onefairwage #craftedla #fonda #socialdistance #staysafe #fondasweats #cozyfashion