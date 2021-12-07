Supera HBO a Netflix en nominaciones a los Critics Choice

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-La cadena HBO lideró este lunes las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards, al sumar 20 menciones, superando así a su principal rival, Netflix, que obtuvo 18 nominaciones.
La serie de culto Succession figura en ocho categorías, seguida de cerca por Mare of Easttown y Evil (de Paramount+), con cinco nominaciones cada una.
Sin embargo, Netflix destacó con un récord nuevo: El Juego del Calmar se convirtió en la primera serie en un idioma distinto del inglés en obtener una nominación a Mejor Serie Dramática, además de brillar en la categoría de Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero y Mejor Actor de Drama (Lee Jung-jae).
Los programas que obtuvieron cuatro nominaciones incluyen Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building, This Is Us, WandaVision y The Good Fight.
Entre los múltiples nominados destacan la actriz Jean Smart, por su trabajo en Hacks y Mare of Easttown, y William Jackson Harper, por The Underground Railroad y Love Life.
«Aunque la industria aún se está recuperando del bloqueo de la Covid-19, no lo pareciera por la gran cantidad de programas increíbles que nuestros comités analizaron para llegar a los nominados de este año», dijo el presidente de la rama televisiva de la Critics Choice Association, Ed Martin.
«Tenemos aún más opciones de las que teníamos antes de la pandemia, para que las acepten los críticos y los espectadores. Si bien los streamers continúan abriendo nuevos caminos con algunas ofertas maravillosamente inesperadas, ha sido un año inusualmente fuerte para todas las áreas de la televisión».
Las nominaciones cinematográficas para la edición 27 de los Critics Choice Awards se anunciarán el 13 de diciembre. La transmisión de la gala en vivo se realizará desde el Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, el domingo 9 de enero de 2022.
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Pose
El Juego del Calamar
Succession
This Is Us
Yellowjackets
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
The Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
Dopesick
Dr. Death
It’s a Sin
Maid
Mare of Easttown
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Come From Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Oslo
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Mike Colter – Evil
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – El Juego del Calamar
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Katja Herbers – Evil
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Andrea Martin – Evil
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
Christine Lahti – Evil
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Elle Fanning – The Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Ray Romano – Made for Love
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon!
Molly Shannon – The Other Two
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV
Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
William Jackson Harper – Love Life
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater – Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
MEJOR SERIE EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO
Acapulco
Call My Agent!
Lupin
La Casa de Papel
Narcos: Mexico
El Juego del Calamar
MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA
Big Mouth
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
The Great North
Q-Force
What If?