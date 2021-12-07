Supera HBO a Netflix en nominaciones a los Critics Choice

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-La cadena HBO lideró este lunes las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards, al sumar 20 menciones, superando así a su principal rival, Netflix, que obtuvo 18 nominaciones.

La serie de culto Succession figura en ocho categorías, seguida de cerca por Mare of Easttown y Evil (de Paramount+), con cinco nominaciones cada una.

Sin embargo, Netflix destacó con un récord nuevo: El Juego del Calmar se convirtió en la primera serie en un idioma distinto del inglés en obtener una nominación a Mejor Serie Dramática, además de brillar en la categoría de Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero y Mejor Actor de Drama (Lee Jung-jae).

Los programas que obtuvieron cuatro nominaciones incluyen Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building, This Is Us, WandaVision y The Good Fight.

Entre los múltiples nominados destacan la actriz Jean Smart, por su trabajo en Hacks y Mare of Easttown, y William Jackson Harper, por The Underground Railroad y Love Life.

«Aunque la industria aún se está recuperando del bloqueo de la Covid-19, no lo pareciera por la gran cantidad de programas increíbles que nuestros comités analizaron para llegar a los nominados de este año», dijo el presidente de la rama televisiva de la Critics Choice Association, Ed Martin.

«Tenemos aún más opciones de las que teníamos antes de la pandemia, para que las acepten los críticos y los espectadores. Si bien los streamers continúan abriendo nuevos caminos con algunas ofertas maravillosamente inesperadas, ha sido un año inusualmente fuerte para todas las áreas de la televisión».

Las nominaciones cinematográficas para la edición 27 de los Critics Choice Awards se anunciarán el 13 de diciembre. La transmisión de la gala en vivo se realizará desde el Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, el domingo 9 de enero de 2022.

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

Evil

For All Mankind

The Good Fight

Pose

El Juego del Calamar

Succession

This Is Us

Yellowjackets

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

The Great

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a Sin

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Come From Away

List of a Lifetime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Oslo

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Mike Colter – Evil

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – El Juego del Calamar

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Katja Herbers – Evil

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Andrea Martin – Evil

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

Christine Lahti – Evil

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Elle Fanning – The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Ray Romano – Made for Love

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon – The Other Two

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

William Jackson Harper – Love Life

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater – Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

MEJOR SERIE EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO

Acapulco

Call My Agent!

Lupin

La Casa de Papel

Narcos: Mexico

El Juego del Calamar

MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA

Big Mouth

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

The Great North

Q-Force

What If?