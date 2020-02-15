El Dólar
Murió Lynn Cohen, actriz de Sex and the City

La actriz se unió a la serie en el 2000. [Foto: archivo/Reforma]
Agencia Reforma

 CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-Lynn Cohen, actriz reconocida por su actuación en producciones como Sex and the City, murió este viernes, a los 86 años.

La muerte de la artista, quien interpretó a Magda en la serie de HBO, fue confirmada por su representante, reportó The Hollywood Reporter.

Cohen comenzó su carrera como actriz en 1983 en Sin Rastro , y luego apareció en NYPD Blue , Deconstructing Harry , La Ley y el Orden y Nurse Jackie. Se unió al elenco de Sex and the City en el 2000 y repitió su papel en las dos películas de seguimiento.

La actriz nació en 1933 en Kansas City, Missouri, y estudió actuación en los Estudios Michael Howard, en la ciudad de Nueva York. Entre sus papeles más recientes, Cohen apareció en The Hunger Games: Catching Fire , The Cobbler The Affair.

