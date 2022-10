Mainz apabulla 5-0 a Colonia en la Bundesliga

MAINZ, GERMANY - OCTOBER 21: Aaron Caricol of 1. FSV Mainz 05 celebrates after scoring their team's fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and 1. FC K?ln at MEWA Arena on October 21, 2022 in Mainz, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)