Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022

LOS ÁNGELES (AP) — Una lista parcial de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2022, según anunció el martes la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de comedia: ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Barry’, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘Hacks’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’.

Actor, serie de comedia: Donald Glover, ‘Atlanta’; Bill Hader, ‘Barry’; Nicholas Holt, ‘The Great’; Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’; Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders in the Building’; Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’; Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’; Kaley Cuoco, ‘The Flight Attendant’; Elle Fanning, ‘The Great’; Issa Rae, ‘Insecure’; Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’.

Serie de drama: ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Ozark’, ‘Severance’, ‘Squid Game’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Succession’; ‘Yellowjackets.’

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark’; Brian Cox, ‘Succession’; Lee Jung-jae, ‘Squid Game’; Bob Odenkirk, ‘Better Call Saul’; Adam Scott, ‘Severance’; Jeremy Strong, ‘Succession’.

Actriz, serie de drama: Jodie Comer, ‘Killing Eve’; Laura Linney, ‘Ozark’; Melanie Lynskey, ‘Yellowjackets’; Sandra Oh, ‘Killing Eve’; Reese Witherspoon, ‘The Morning Show’; Zendaya, ‘Euphoria’.

Serie limitada: ‘Dopesick’, ‘The Dropout’, ‘Inventing Anna’, ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Pam & Tommy’.

Serie de variedades y tertulia: ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’, ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’.

Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Colin Firth, ‘The Staircase’; Andrew Garfield, ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’; Oscar Isaac, ‘Scenes from a Marriage’; Michael Keaton, ‘Dopesick’; Himesh Patel, ‘Station Eleven’; Sebastian Stan, ‘Pam & Tommy’.

Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Toni Collette, ‘The Staircase’; Julia Garner, ‘Inventing Anna’; Lily James, ‘Pam & Tommy’; Sarah Paulson, ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’; Margaret Qualley, ‘MAID’; Amanda Seyfried, ‘The Dropout’.

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Anthony Carrigan, ‘Barry’; Brett Goldstein, ‘Ted Lasso’; Toheeb Jimoh, ‘Ted Lasso’; Nick Mohammed, ‘Ted Lasso’; Tony Shalhoub, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’; Tyler James Williams, ‘Abbott Elementary’; Henry Winkler, ‘Barry’; Bowen Yang, ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Alex Borstein, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’; Hannah Einbinder, ‘Hacks’; Janelle James, ‘Abbott Elementary’; Kate McKinnon, ‘Saturday Night Live’; Sarah Niles, ‘Ted Lasso’; Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Abbott Elementary’; Juno Temple, ‘Ted Lasso’; Hannah Waddingham, ‘Ted Lasso’.

Actor invitado, serie de drama: Adrien Brody, ‘Succession’; James Cromwell, ‘Succession’; Colman Domingo, ‘Euphoria’; Arian Moayed, ‘Succession’; Tom Pelphrey, ‘Ozark’; Alexander Skarsgård, ‘Succession’.

Actriz invitada, serie de drama: Hope Davis, ‘Succession’; Marcia Gay Harden, ‘The Morning Show’; Martha Kelly, ‘Euphoria’; Sanaa Lathan, ‘Succession’; Harriet Walter, ‘Succession’; Lee You-mi, ‘Squid Game’.

Actor de reparto, serie de drama: Nicholas Braun, ‘Succession’; Billy Crudup, ‘The Morning Show’; Kieran Culkin, ‘Succession’; Park Hae-soo, ‘Squid Game’; Matthew Macfadyen, ‘Succession’; John Turturro, ‘Severance’; Christopher Walken, ‘Severance’; Oh Yeong-su, ‘Squid Game’.

Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Patricia Arquette, ‘Severance’; Julia Garner, ‘Ozark’; Jung Ho-yeon, ‘Squid Game’; Christina Ricci, ‘Yellowjackets’; Rhea Seehorn, ‘Better Call Saul’; J. Smith-Cameron, ‘Succession’; Sarah Snook, ‘Succession’; Sydney Sweeney, ‘Euphoria’.

Actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Murray Bartlett, ‘The White Lotus’; Jake Lacy, ‘The White Lotus’; Will Poulter, ‘Dopesick’; Seth Rogen, ‘Pam & Tommy’; Peter Skarsgård, ‘Dopesick’; Michael Stuhlbarg, ‘Dopesick’; Steve Zahn, ‘The White Lotus’.

Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Connie Britton, ‘The White Lotus’; Jennifer Coolidge, ‘The White Lotus’; Alexandra Daddario, ‘The White Lotus’; Kaitlyn Dever, ‘Dopesick’; Natasha Rothwell, ‘The White Lotus’; Sydney Sweeney, ‘The White Lotus’; Mare Winningham, ‘Dopesick’.

Película hecha para televisión: ‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’, ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’, ‘Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon’, ‘The Survivor’, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’.

Actor invitado, serie de comedia: Jerrod Carmichael, ‘Saturday Night Live’; Bill Hader, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’; James Lance, ‘Ted Lasso’; Nathan Lane, ‘Only Murders in the Building’; Christopher McDonald, ‘Hacks’; Sam Richardson, ‘Ted Lasso’.

Actriz invitada, serie de comedia: Jane Adams, ‘Hacks’; Harriet Sansom Harris, ‘Hacks’; Jane Lynch, ‘Only Murders in the Building’; Laurie Metcalf, ‘Hacks’; Kaitlin Olson, ‘Hacks’; Harriet Walter, ‘Ted Lasso’.

Programa de realidad estructurada: ‘Antiques Roadshow’, ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’, ‘Love is Blind’, ‘Queer Eye’, ‘Shark Tank’.

Programa de realidad no estructurada: ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’, ‘Cheer’, ‘Love on the Spectrum’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked’, ‘Selling Sunset’.

Reality o competencia: ‘The Amazing Race’, ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’, ‘Nailed It!’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, ‘Top Chef’, ‘The Voice’.

Programa de humor y variedades: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’, ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.