El Dólar
Compra:
$18.30
Venta:
$20.00

  • CORONAVIRUS MEXICO

    Confirmados: 2,593,574

    Muertes: 235,058

  • CONFIRMADOS EN:

    Tamaulipas: 62,139

    Nuevo Laredo: 5,488

    Laredo, Texas: 44,719

  • MUERTES EN:

    Tamaulipas: 5,478

    Nuevo Laredo: 753

    Laredo, Texas: 847

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy

La entrega de los galardones, que premian a lo mejor de la televisión, se realizará en una ceremonia presencial el 19 de septiembre.

En esta imagen de video proporcionada por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas, las nominadas al Emmy a la mejor serie limitada o de antología el martes 13 de julio de 2021. [Television Academy via AP]
AP

E.U.-A continuación una lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy, según anunció el martes la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas. Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

Serie de comedia: “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Emily in Paris”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “PEN15”; “Ted Lasso”.

Actor, serie de comedia: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”.

Serie de drama: “The Boys”; “Bridgerton”; “The Crown”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Pose”; “This Is Us”.

Actor, serie de drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”.

Actriz, serie de drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”; Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”.

Serie limitada: “The Queen’s Gambit”, Netflix; “I May Destroy You”, HBO; “Mare of Easttown”, HBO; “The Underground Railroad”, Amazon; “WandaVision”, Disney+.

Serie de tertulia y variedades: “Conan”; “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

Suman 95 los fallecidos en torre de Miami
Recomiendan vacunar a las mascotas para protegerlas

