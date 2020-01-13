El Dólar
Lista completa de nominados al Oscar 2020

Joker se impuso sobre El irlandés, Érase una vez en Hollywood y 1917, al conquistar 11 nominaciones y colocarse como la favorita de cara a la premiación del 9 de febrero.

Agencias

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-Joker encabeza los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020. La película de Todd Phillips alcanzó 11 nominaciones este lunes 13 de enero, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Actor, para Joaquin Phoenix. Esta mañana, los actores John Cho e Issa Rae fueron los encargados de revelar las nominaciones a los premios más importantes de Hollywood.

Detrás de Joker, El irlandés, de Martin Scorsese, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y 1917 quedaron con 10 nominaciones cada una. Asimismo, la película Parasite destacó con 5 nominaciones, entre ellas Mejor Película Extranjera, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Película. Cabe mencionar, además, que los mexicanos Rodrigo Prieto, Mayes Rubeo y Gastón Pavlovich compiten también por una estatuilla.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados al Oscar 2020: 

Mejor película

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • El irlandés
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Mujercitas
  • Historia de un matrimonio
  • 1917
  • Érase una vez…en Hollywood
  • Parásitos

 

Mejor actriz

  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Saoirse Ronan
  • Charlize Theron
  • Renee Zellweger

 

Mejor actor

  • Antonio Banderas
  • Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Adam Driver
  • Joaquin Phoenix
  • Jonathan Pryce

 

Mejor dirección

  • Martin Scorsese
  • Todd Phillips
  • Sam Mendes
  • Quentin Tarantino
  • Bong Joon Ho

 

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Kathy Bates
  • Laura Dern
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Florence Pugh
  • Margot Robbie

 

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Tom Hanks
  • Anthony Hopkins
  • Al Pacino
  • Joe Pesci
  • Brad Pitt

 

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • El Irlandés
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Mujercitas
  • Érase una vez… en Hollywood

 

Mejor banda sonora

  • Joker
  • Mujercitas
  • Historia de un matrimonio
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

 

Mejor edición de sonido

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Érase una vez… en Hollywood
  • Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

 

Mejor mezcla de sonido

  • Ad Astra
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Le Mans’66
  • Érase una vez… en Hollywood

 

Mejor película internacional

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Los Miserables
  • Dolor y Gloria
  • Parásitos

 

Mejor fotografía

  • El irlandés
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Érase una vez… en Hollywood

 

Mejor película animada

  • Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3
  • ¿Dónde está mi cuerpo?
  • Klaus
  • Toy Story 4
  • Mr. Link. El origen perdido

 

Mejor guión adaptado

  • El irlandés
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Mujercitas
  • Los dos papas

 

Mejor guión original

  • Puñales por la espalda
  • Historia de un matrimonio
  • 1917
  • Érase una vez…en Hollywood
  • Parásitos

 

Mejor Edición

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • El irlandés
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasitos

 

Mejor canción original

  • (I’m gonna) love me again (Elton John) – Rocketman
  • Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) – Harriet
  • Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) – Frozen II
  • I’m standing with you (Diane Warren) – Más allá de la esperanza
  • I can’t let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) – Toy Story 4

 

Mejor diseño de producción

  • El irlandés
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Érase una vez… en Hollywood
  • Parásitos

 

Mejores efectos especiales

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • El irlandés
  • El Rey León
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

 

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • El escándalo
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • 1917
  • Maléfica: maestra del mal

 

Mejor documental

  • American Factory
  • The cave
  • The edge of democracy
  • Para Sama
  • Honeyland

 

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbor’s Window
  • Saria
  • A sister

 

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

 

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • In the absence
  • Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you’re a girl)
  • Life overtakes me
  • St.Louis Superman
  • Walk run cha-cha

 

Fuente: Milenio 
