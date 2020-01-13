CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-Joker encabeza los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020. La película de Todd Phillips alcanzó 11 nominaciones este lunes 13 de enero, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Actor, para Joaquin Phoenix. Esta mañana, los actores John Cho e Issa Rae fueron los encargados de revelar las nominaciones a los premios más importantes de Hollywood.
Detrás de Joker, El irlandés, de Martin Scorsese, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y 1917 quedaron con 10 nominaciones cada una. Asimismo, la película Parasite destacó con 5 nominaciones, entre ellas Mejor Película Extranjera, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Película. Cabe mencionar, además, que los mexicanos Rodrigo Prieto, Mayes Rubeo y Gastón Pavlovich compiten también por una estatuilla.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados al Oscar 2020:
Mejor película
- Ford V Ferrari
- El irlandés
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Mujercitas
- Historia de un matrimonio
- 1917
- Érase una vez…en Hollywood
- Parásitos
Mejor actriz
- Cynthia Erivo
- Scarlett Johansson
- Saoirse Ronan
- Charlize Theron
- Renee Zellweger
Mejor actor
- Antonio Banderas
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Adam Driver
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Jonathan Pryce
Mejor dirección
- Martin Scorsese
- Todd Phillips
- Sam Mendes
- Quentin Tarantino
- Bong Joon Ho
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Kathy Bates
- Laura Dern
- Scarlett Johansson
- Florence Pugh
- Margot Robbie
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks
- Anthony Hopkins
- Al Pacino
- Joe Pesci
- Brad Pitt
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- El Irlandés
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Mujercitas
- Érase una vez… en Hollywood
Mejor banda sonora
- Joker
- Mujercitas
- Historia de un matrimonio
- 1917
- Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
Mejor edición de sonido
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Érase una vez… en Hollywood
- Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Ad Astra
- Joker
- 1917
- Le Mans’66
- Érase una vez… en Hollywood
Mejor película internacional
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Los Miserables
- Dolor y Gloria
- Parásitos
Mejor fotografía
- El irlandés
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Érase una vez… en Hollywood
Mejor película animada
- Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3
- ¿Dónde está mi cuerpo?
- Klaus
- Toy Story 4
- Mr. Link. El origen perdido
Mejor guión adaptado
- El irlandés
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Mujercitas
- Los dos papas
Mejor guión original
- Puñales por la espalda
- Historia de un matrimonio
- 1917
- Érase una vez…en Hollywood
- Parásitos
Mejor Edición
- Ford V Ferrari
- El irlandés
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasitos
Mejor canción original
- (I’m gonna) love me again (Elton John) – Rocketman
- Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) – Harriet
- Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) – Frozen II
- I’m standing with you (Diane Warren) – Más allá de la esperanza
- I can’t let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) – Toy Story 4
Mejor diseño de producción
- El irlandés
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Érase una vez… en Hollywood
- Parásitos
Mejores efectos especiales
- Avengers: Endgame
- El irlandés
- El Rey León
- 1917
- Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- El escándalo
- Joker
- Judy
- 1917
- Maléfica: maestra del mal
Mejor documental
- American Factory
- The cave
- The edge of democracy
- Para Sama
- Honeyland
Mejor cortometraje de ficción
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbor’s Window
- Saria
- A sister
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Mejor cortometraje documental
- In the absence
- Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you’re a girl)
- Life overtakes me
- St.Louis Superman
- Walk run cha-cha
