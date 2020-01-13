Lista completa de nominados al Oscar 2020

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-Joker encabeza los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020. La película de Todd Phillips alcanzó 11 nominaciones este lunes 13 de enero, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Actor, para Joaquin Phoenix. Esta mañana, los actores John Cho e Issa Rae fueron los encargados de revelar las nominaciones a los premios más importantes de Hollywood.

Detrás de Joker, El irlandés, de Martin Scorsese, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y 1917 quedaron con 10 nominaciones cada una. Asimismo, la película Parasite destacó con 5 nominaciones, entre ellas Mejor Película Extranjera, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Película. Cabe mencionar, además, que los mexicanos Rodrigo Prieto, Mayes Rubeo y Gastón Pavlovich compiten también por una estatuilla.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados al Oscar 2020:

Mejor película

Ford V Ferrari

El irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mujercitas

Historia de un matrimonio

1917

Érase una vez…en Hollywood

Parásitos

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renee Zellweger

Mejor actor

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Jonathan Pryce

Mejor dirección

Martin Scorsese

Todd Phillips

Sam Mendes

Quentin Tarantino

Bong Joon Ho

Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

Mejor actor de reparto

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

Mejor diseño de vestuario

El Irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mujercitas

Érase una vez… en Hollywood

Mejor banda sonora

Joker

Mujercitas

Historia de un matrimonio

1917

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

Mejor edición de sonido

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Érase una vez… en Hollywood

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Le Mans’66

Érase una vez… en Hollywood

Mejor película internacional

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Los Miserables

Dolor y Gloria

Parásitos

Congratulations to the International Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qpNH5CaUyj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Mejor fotografía

El irlandés

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Érase una vez… en Hollywood

Mejor película animada

Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3

¿Dónde está mi cuerpo?

Klaus

Toy Story 4

Mr. Link. El origen perdido

Mejor guión adaptado

El irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mujercitas

Los dos papas

Mejor guión original

Puñales por la espalda

Historia de un matrimonio

1917

Érase una vez…en Hollywood

Parásitos

Mejor Edición

Ford V Ferrari

El irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasitos

Mejor canción original

(I’m gonna) love me again (Elton John) – Rocketman

Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) – Harriet

Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) – Frozen II

I’m standing with you (Diane Warren) – Más allá de la esperanza

I can’t let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) – Toy Story 4

Mejor diseño de producción

El irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Érase una vez… en Hollywood

Parásitos

Mejores efectos especiales

Avengers: Endgame

El irlandés

El Rey León

1917

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

El escándalo

Joker

Judy

1917

Maléfica: maestra del mal

Congratulations to the Makeup and Hairstyling nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1XxD3mqSaG — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Mejor documental

American Factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

Para Sama

Honeyland

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A sister

Congratulations to the Live Action Short Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/B21c0RKJAI — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Mejor cortometraje animado

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Congratulations to the Animated Short Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/KHmXm2XVaP — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Mejor cortometraje documental

In the absence

Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you’re a girl)

Life overtakes me

St.Louis Superman

Walk run cha-cha