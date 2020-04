FMI anticipa la mayor crisis económica desde la Gran Depresión

#COVID19 is a crisis like no other but I have no doubt we will overcome the challenge. Between now and then, the world must act decisively and act together to protect lives and livelihoods. These actions will determine the speed & strength of our recovery. https://t.co/I3MMyR0HLt pic.twitter.com/3mR5K5PxYb

— Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) April 9, 2020