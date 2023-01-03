El Dólar
El mundo de la NFL reacciona al accidente de Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin fue retirado del campo de juego y compañeros de equipo, rivales y toda la NFL se unió en solidaridad con el safety

El receptor de los Bengals de Cincinnati Tee Higgins corre cerca del safety de los Bills de Búfalo Damar Hamlin durante el encuentro del lunes 2 de enero del 2022. (AP Foto/Joshua A. Bickel)
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Noches como la de este lunes en la NFL son lamentables y dejan al deporte en segundo plano. Lo más importante es la salud del safety Damar Hamlin y afortunadamente, tanto Roger Goodell, comisionado de la Liga, como compañeros de equipo, rivales e integrantes de las demás franquicias lo tienen presente y así lo expresaron en redes sociales.

Los Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers y jugadores como Robert Griffin, quien pidió que no compartan los videos ni imágenes de lo sucedido, se unieron en oración por el jugador de los Bills.

