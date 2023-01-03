El mundo de la NFL reacciona al accidente de Damar Hamlin

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Noches como la de este lunes en la NFL son lamentables y dejan al deporte en segundo plano. Lo más importante es la salud del safety Damar Hamlin y afortunadamente, tanto Roger Goodell, comisionado de la Liga, como compañeros de equipo, rivales e integrantes de las demás franquicias lo tienen presente y así lo expresaron en redes sociales.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4

I’m so sick man… So many emotions but I’m trying to channel all my energy and thoughts to Damar and his family. That is the scariest thing I’ve witnessed seeing on the field. Please be okay 🙏🏾🙏🏾

— Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) January 3, 2023