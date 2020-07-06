El actor Nick Cordero fallece a los 41 años

E.U.-Después de 95 días luchando contra el Covid-19, el actor de Broadway Nick Cordero falleció la mañana de este domingo según lo informó su esposa Amanda Kloots a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
“Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo ahora. Mi querido esposo murió esta mañana. Él estaba rodeado por el amor de su familia, cantando y orando mientras suavemente dejaba esta tierra”, escribió junto a una fotografía de Cordero en blanco y negro.
Tan sólo unos días antes se había dado a conocer que el nominado al Tony necesitaría un trasplante doble de pulmón en su recuperación del virus. Previamente dentro de su lucha contra el Covid-19 al artista de 41 años le habían amputado una pierna debido a las complicaciones de la enfermedad.
“Estoy incrédula y herida en todas partes. Mi corazón está roto porque no puedo imaginar nuestras vidas sin él”, expresó Kloots.
La esposa del actor además compartió que Nick era un buen amigo, artista y padre y tanto ella como el hijo de ambos, Elvis, lo extrañarán todos los días.
“Al extraordinario doctor de Nick, Dr. David Ng, usted fue mi doctor positivo. No hay muchos doctores como tú. Amable, listo, compasivo, asertivo y siempre ansioso de escuchar mis locas ideas o llamar a otro doctor para mí para una segunda opinión. Eres un diamante en bruto”.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man.