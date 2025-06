Bichette y Barger pegan jonrones consecutivos en el 9º inning y Azulejos superan 5-4 a Diamondbacks

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mason Fluharty (68) throws a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondback in Toronto, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)