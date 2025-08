Absuelven a hombre preso casi 20 años sin sentencia por montaje de la policía en México

Israel Vallarta hugs his family as he leaves Altiplano maximum security prison after a judge ordered his release in Almoloya, near Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Vallarta served almost 20 years behind bars for being the leader of a kidnapping ring, before a judge ruled on Thursday that the evidence didn't support the charges against him. (AP Photo/Haaron Alvarez)