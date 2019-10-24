El Dólar
Tiroteo en estacionamiento de Walmart deja un muerto en Texas

Un oficial resultó herido al atender el reporte de un posible vehículo robado.Tras los hechos, la tienda fue cerrada y los automóviles de los clientes tuvieron que permanecer en el estacionamiento. 

Algunas personas estaban de compras cuando ocurrió el enfrentamiento.[Twitter @EPPOLICE]
Agencias

EL PASO,TX.-Un hombre murió y un policía resultó herido, tras un tiroteo en el estacionamiento de un Walmart, en El Paso, Texas, informó el Departamento de Policía.

De acuerdo con las autoridades, dos oficiales estaban en el estacionamiento de la tienda, ubicada en el número 12236 de la avenida Montana, cuando recibieron información de un posible vehículo robado.

Al acercarse al automóvil, se pusieron en contacto con el conductor, pero éste huyó por lo que los agentes fueron arrastrados.

Un oficial disparó contra el conductor, quien murió en el lugar. Ambos policías fueron llevados a un hospital local para ser atendidos.

En la tienda había algunas personas que estaban de compras cuando ocurrió el tiroteo, por lo que fueron escoltadas para llegar al estacionamiento.

Tras los hechos, la tienda fue cerrada y los automóviles de los clientes tuvieron que permanecer en el estacionamiento.

 

 

Fuente: Milenio 
Exige Estados Unidos a México plan de seguridad
Pactan Segob y Alcaldes mesa de trabajo por recursos

