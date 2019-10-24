Tiroteo en estacionamiento de Walmart deja un muerto en Texas

EL PASO,TX.-Un hombre murió y un policía resultó herido, tras un tiroteo en el estacionamiento de un Walmart, en El Paso, Texas, informó el Departamento de Policía.
De acuerdo con las autoridades, dos oficiales estaban en el estacionamiento de la tienda, ubicada en el número 12236 de la avenida Montana, cuando recibieron información de un posible vehículo robado.
Two officers of the EPPD were out in a Walmart parking lot at 12236 Montana. Officers received information of a possible stolen vehicle. The officers approached the vehicle a made contact with a driver. The driver attempted to flee and officers were dragged. pic.twitter.com/pRo9xCSVRQ
— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) October 24, 2019
Al acercarse al automóvil, se pusieron en contacto con el conductor, pero éste huyó por lo que los agentes fueron arrastrados.
Un oficial disparó contra el conductor, quien murió en el lugar. Ambos policías fueron llevados a un hospital local para ser atendidos.
One officer discharged his weapon striking the driver of the fleeing vehicle. The driver died at the scene. Both officers were taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries. Walmart customers were kept in the store at the time of the shooting.
— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) October 24, 2019
En la tienda había algunas personas que estaban de compras cuando ocurrió el tiroteo, por lo que fueron escoltadas para llegar al estacionamiento.
Tras los hechos, la tienda fue cerrada y los automóviles de los clientes tuvieron que permanecer en el estacionamiento.