The Game Awards 2019: todos los ganadores y anuncios

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-La industria de los videojuegos se dio cita en Los Ángeles, California, para celebrar otra edición más de los The Game Awards, la gala que premia a los mejores títulos del año en sus distintos géneros. Como bien lo anticipó Geoff Keighley, principal responsable del evento, algunas compañías aprovecharán el escenario para realizar anuncios importantes, incluyendo las revelaciones de ciertos juegos.
En lo que se refiere a los premios, el galardón que todos esperan conocer es el siempre polémico Juego del Año (GOTY), que en esta ocasión estará disputado entre Control, Death Stranding, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, The Outer Worlds y Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Esta publicación estará en constante actualización conforme surjan los ganadores y anuncios.
Premios
Mejor narrativa
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
- Control (Remedy/505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) [Ganador]
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Mejor juego como servicio
- Apex Legends (Respawn)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie) [Ganador]
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- *Fortnite_ (Epic Games)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Mejor banda sonora
- Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE) [Ganador]
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Mejor diseño de audio
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision) [Ganador]
- Control (Remedy/505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Mejor juego de estrategia
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
- Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
- _Fire Emblem: Three Houses* (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo) [Ganador]
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Mejor juego de lucha
- Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
- Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
- Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo) [Ganador]
Mejor equipo de eSports
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends) [Ganador]
- OG (DOTA2)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Mejor jugador de eSports
- Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite) [Ganador]
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Mejor evento de eSports
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019 [Ganador]
- The International 2019
Mejor entrenador de eSports
- Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
- Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)[Ganador]
Mejor presentador de eSports
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere [Ganador]
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
Anuncios
X-Men: Rise of Phoenix
Se trata del segundo DLC de Marvel Ultimate Aliance 3: The Black Order. Estará disponible el 23 de diciembre en la Nintendo Switch.
Maneater
Maneater se lanzará en la PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC (Epic Games Store y Steam) el 22 de mayo de 2020.
No More Heroes 3
No More Heroes III llegará a la Nintendo Switch en 2020. Mira su nuevo tráiler:
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake hará su debut en la PlayStation 4 el 3 de marzo de 2020. Se mantendrá como exclusiva de la consola de Sony durante un año.
En desarrollo…