‘Tengo que ir a salvar a los niños’, dice un menor

House got flooded. Like much of my island, we lost everything. But I don’t care, they are material things. We have life, which cannot be replaced. In my 22 years of life, I have never seen anything like this. But at Kai’s 3rd year of life, he has experienced a storm that he refers to as a monster. A storm that makes him jump and hide at the sound of strong wind. A storm that inspired him to be brave and put on his life vest, saying “Mommy.. I have to go save the children in the water!” He doesn’t even like to hear the name Dorian. I felt this for the kids.. Thank you to all of my family and friends who checked up on us continuously throughout the storm and even offered their help😭 Thank you to EVERYONE who is already helping my people. MOST IMPORTANTLY, thank God for getting us through this!!🙌🏽🇧🇸