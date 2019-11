Se cumplen 28 años sin la voz de Freddie Mercury

View this post on Instagram

Freddie on stage at Wembley Stadium during Queen's mighty Magic Tour of Europe in 1986, in one of his most iconic costumes. The Magic Tour proved to be among the band's biggest and most successful, and, though no-one knew it at the time, the final tour with Freddie. Photo by Neal Preston / Richard Gray