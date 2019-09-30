Se compromete JLo con Alex

CDMX.-La actriz de Hustlers y su próximo marido compartieron en redes sociales fotografías del evento íntimo que se celebro el viernes.

“Fue genial celebrar anoche con familiares y amigos cercanos”, escribió el ex beisbolista en Instagram.

Por su parte, Lopez escribió que el 27 de septiembre fue la noche más bella y elegante. elegante”.

La también cantante formará parte del medio tiempo del Super Bowl, en compañía de Shakira.

Fue genial celebrar anoche con familiares y amigos cercanos

View this post on Instagram So great celebrating with family and close friends last night. ❤️ A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Sep 28, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

