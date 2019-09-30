El Dólar
Se compromete JLo con Alex

Jennifer Lopez se comprometió este fin de semana con Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez.[Agencia Reforma]
Agencia Reforma

CDMX.-La actriz de Hustlers y su próximo marido compartieron en redes sociales fotografías del evento íntimo que se celebro el viernes.

“Fue genial celebrar anoche con familiares y amigos cercanos”, escribió el ex beisbolista en Instagram.

Por su parte, Lopez escribió que el 27 de septiembre fue la noche más bella y elegante. elegante”.

La también cantante formará parte del medio tiempo del Super Bowl, en compañía de Shakira.
