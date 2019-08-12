Los ganadores de los Teen Choice Awards 2019

E.U.-Esta noche se llevaron a cabo los Teen Choice Awards 2019, que reconocen a lo mejor de la música, cine y televisión, según los votos de los adolescentes. La ceremonia fue dirigida por la actriz Lucy Hale y el youtuber David Dobrik.

La premiación se llevó a cabo por primera vez en la Hermosa Beach, California. A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de ganadores.

Artista masculino

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes (GANADOR)

Artista femenino

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish (GANADORA)

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Grupo musical

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We (GANADORES)

Artista country

Brett Young

Dan + Shay (GANADOR)

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Artista Latino

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO (GANADOR)

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Artista R&B/Hip-Hop

Cardi B (Ganadora)

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Artista de Rock

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco (GANADORES)

twenty one pilots

Mejor canción de artista femenino

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations” (GANADORA)

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”

Halsey, “Nightmare”

Mejor canción de artista masculino

Khalid, “Better”

Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us” (GANADOR)

Post Malone, “Wow”

Mejor canción de una agrupación

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU” (GANADORES)

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”

Mejor canción pop

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande, “thank u, next” (GANADORA)

Mejor canción de country

Maren Morris, “Girl”

Kane Brown, “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless” (GANADOR)

Canción Electronica/Dance

Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)” (GANADORES)

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”

Mejor canción latina

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”

CNCO, “Pretend” (GANADORES)

Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”

Canción R&B/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]” (GANADOR)

Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Khalid, “Talk”

Post Malone, “Wow”

Canción de rock

AJR, “100 Bad Days”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” (GANADORES)

Bastille, “Joy”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Cage The Elephan, “Ready To Let Go”

lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”

Mejor artista nuevo

Billie Eilish (GANADORA)

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Mejor artista internacional

Blackpink

BTS (GANADORES)

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Mejor Colaboración

BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv” (GANADORES)

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”

Película de acción

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame (GANADORA)

Bumblebee

Captain Marvel

Men in Black: International

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mejor actor de película de acción

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International

John Cena, Bumblebee

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Mejor actriz de película de acción

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame (GANADORA)

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame

Película Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Aladdin (GANADORA)

Aquaman

Dark Phoenix

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Mary Poppins Returns

Shazam!

Actor de película Sci-Fi/Fantasy

James McAvoy, Dark Phoenix

Jason Momoa, Aquaman

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Mena Massoud, Aladdin

Will Smith, Aladdin (GANADOR)

Zachary Levi, Shazam!

Mejor actriz de película Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Amber Heard, Aquaman

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Keira Knightley, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Naomi Scott, Aladdin (GANADORA)

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Película de drama

After (GANADORA)

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Mejor actor de película de drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After (GANADOR)

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Major actriz de película de drama

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough

Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart

Josephine Langford, After (GANADORA)

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Película de comedia

Crazy Rich Asians (GANADORA)

Instant Family

Isn’t It Romantic

Little

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Perfect Date

Mejor actor de película de comedia

Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians

Kevin Hart, Night School

Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic

Mark Wahlberg, Instant Family

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date (GANADOR)

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Major actriz de película de comedia

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Laura Marano, The Perfect Date (GANADORA)

Marsai Martin, Little

Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic

Tiffany Haddish, Night School

Mejor villano

Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)

Jude Law, Captain Marvel

Mark Strong, Shazam!

Marwan Kenzari, Aladdin

Patrick Wilson, Aquaman

Mejor Película de Verano

Late Night

Murder Mystery

Spider-Man: Far From Home (GANADORA)

The Last Summer

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Programa de TV Drama

Good Trouble

Marvel’s Runaways

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Riverdale (GANADOR)

Star

The Resident

Mejor actor de drama

Adam Huber, Dynasty

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale (GANADOR)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

K.J. Apa, Riverdale

Oliver Stark, 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Mejor actriz de drama

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale (GANADORA)

Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

Ryan Destiny, Star

Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Programa de TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Charmed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Legacies

Shadowhunters (GANADORA)

Supernatural

The 100

Mejor actor de programa de TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Bob Morley, The 100

Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

Jared Padalecki, Supernatural (GANADOR)

Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Mejor actriz de programa de TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies

Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters (GANADORA)

Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Melonie Diaz, Charmed

Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Programa de acción

Arrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

MacGyver (GANADORA)

Supergirl

The Flash

Mejor actor de programa de acción

Ben McKenzie, Gotham

Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Brenton Thwaites, Titans

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Lucas Till, MacGyver

Stephen Amell, Arrow (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz de programa de acción

Candice Patton, The Flash

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest (GANADORA)

Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Mejor programa de comedia

Black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

The Big Bang Theory (GANADORA)

Mejor actor de programa de comedia

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin (GANADOR)

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time

Mejor actriz de programa de comedia

Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Nina Dobrev, Fam (GANADORA)

Sarah Hyland, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, black-ish

Mejor villano de programa de TV

Adam Scott, The Good Place

Cameron Monaghan, Gotham (GANADOR)

Jon Cryer, Supergirl

Luke Baines, Shadowhunters

Sarah Carter, The Flash

Sea Shimooka, Arrow

Mejor reality de la TV

America’s Got Talent (GANADORA)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Mejor programa TV retro

All That

Beverly Hills, 90210

Friends (GANADORA)

Moesha

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Office

Mejor Ship

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale (GANADORES)

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Mejor Comediante

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan (GANADORES)

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

Mejor atleta masculino

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry (GANADOR)

Tiger Woods

Mejor atleta femenino

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams (GANADORA)

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath

