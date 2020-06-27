Ganan Clarkson y DeGeneres un Premio Emmy diurno

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Celebridades como Kelly Clarkson y Ellen DeGeneres consiguieron un Premio Emmy diurno en la edición 47 de los galardones, que se transmitió este viernes en CBS, reportó Entertainment Tonight.

El especial, que tuvo como anfitrionas a mujeres del show The Talk, incluyó presentaciones de premios de famosos como Gayle King, Kelsey Grammer, Ryan Seacrest y Kathie Lee Gifford.

Clarkson consiguió su Emmy en la categoría de Mejor Anfitrión de un Talk Show de Entretenimiento por su programa The Kelly Clarkson Show; ella compitió contra conductores como Marie Osmond, Ryan Seacreast, Kelly Ripa, Maury Povich, entre otros.

El programa de DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, se llevó el Emmy a Mejor Talk Show de Entretenimiento, por el que compitió contra programas como The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, The Talk y GMA3 Strahan, Sarah and Keke.

Aquí una lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor Serie Dramática: The Young and the Restless, de CBS.

Mejor Programa de Juegos: Jeopardy!

Mejor Programa Legal/Sala de Justicia: The People’s Court.

Mejor Programa Matutino: Today Show, de NBC.

Mejor Talk Show Informativo: The View, de ABC.

Mejor Talk Show de Entretenimiento: The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Mejor Programa de Noticias de Entretenimiento: Entertainment Tonight.

Mejor Actriz en un Drama: Heather Tom, por The Bold and the Beautiful.

Mejor Actor en un Drama: Jason Thompson, por The Young and the Restless.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en un Drama: Tamara Braun, por General Hospital.

Mejor Actor de Reparto en un Drama: Bryton James, por The Young and the Restless.

Mejor Intérprete Joven en un Drama: Olivia Rose Keegan, por Days of Our Lives.

Mejor Anfitrión de un Programa de Juegos: Alex Trebek, por Jeopardy!

Mejor Anfitrión de un Talk Show de Entretenimiento: Kelly Clarkson, por The Kelly Clarkson Show.