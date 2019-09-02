Ella es la primer modelo trans de la marca Chanel

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-Teddy Quinlivan será la primera modelo transgénero de la nueva campaña Chanel Pick Me Up. Así lo anunció la reconocida marca de belleza a través de un video en Instagram.
En éste, la modelo de 25 usa tres productos de Chanel: Soleil Tan de Chanel, Le Volumne de Chanel y Rouge Coco in Légende.
Por su parte, la también activista estadunidense expresó su emoción al convertirse en el rostro oficial de la nueva campaña de Chanel.
«Me doy cuenta que ya no lloro cuando las cosas están tristes, pero ¿no es interesante cuando derramamos lágrimas en los momentos de triunfo? Este fue uno de esos momentos. Toda mi vida ha sido una pelea”», escribió en Instagram.
????CHANEL BEAUTY???? -I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job… This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it. I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth ( stealth meaning I hadn’t made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew I’d stop working with some brands, I thought I’d never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality! @nicolaskantor @shazmakeup @sebastienrichard1 @casadevallbelen
En su publicación, Teddy Quinlivan recordó que sufrió de acoso en la escuela, amenazas de muerte e incluso violencia por parte de su padre. Mencionó que había participado en dos pasarelas para Chanel cuando aún no hacía pública su identidad de género, y que al hacerlo pensó que muchas marcas dejarían de trabajar con ella.
«Pensé que no volvería a trabajar en la icónica casa de Chanel nunca más. Pero aquí estoy, soy la primer persona abiertamente trans para trabajar para Chanel«, dijo.