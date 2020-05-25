Brian May sufrió un ataque al corazón

E.U.-Brian May, integrante y cabeza actual de Queen, sorprendió a sus seguidores al revelar que tras estar una semana en el hospital por un reciente accidente que le desgarró los músculos del glúteo, sufrió un ataque al corazón.
A través de Instagram, el guitarrista de Queen aseguró que la lesión que vivió en la jardinera resultó mucho más grave, a tal punto de estar muy cerca de la muerte.
“Les dije que tenía un músculo roto y eso fue lo que me diagnosticaron, pensamos que era como un extraño accidente de jardinería… pero, de todos modos, resultó no serlo realmente”, indicó el rockero de 72 años.
View this post on Instagram
Reality check ! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri
Al seguir con severos síntomas, Brian May dijo que decidió acudir de nueva cuenta al médico en donde le realizaron una resonancia magnética.
“Resultó que tenía tres arterias que estaban congestionadas y en peligro de bloquear la sangre a mi corazón”, comentó.
“En medio de toda la saga del dolor tuve un pequeño ataque al corazón”, contó.
Además agregó que soportó alrededor de 40 minutos de dolor y opresión en el pecho.
View this post on Instagram
Hmm … Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club – and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And … why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri