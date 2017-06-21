Warner Channel transmitirá en vivo los Teen Choice Awards 2017

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Los Teen Choice Awards, el show más esperado del verano, se acerca para regalarnos otra oleada de momentos inolvidables durante la transmisión en vivo de la 19º edición, el próximo domingo 13 de agosto, por Warner Channel.
Los Teen Choice Awards son el evento en el que la última palabra la tienen los fans quienes votan a sus artistas favoritos en más de 45 categorías de música, cine, televisión, redes sociales y deportes. El show presenta a las estrellas icónicas de las mejores películas del año, los programas de televisión más queridos, la música hot del momento y los instantes más representativos en el mundo de la moda, digital y la cultura pop.
Durante 19 años, este show ha presentado actuaciones y apariciones de algunas de las estrellas más reconocidas de la escena musical como Flo Rida, Justin Timberlake, One Direction, Demi Lovato, 5 seconds of summer, Jason Derulo; además de los celebrities adorados por el público como Lucy Hale, Kaley Cuoco, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Tyler Posey o Grant Gustin, por nombrar algunos.
Entre los primeros nominados a los Teen Choice Awards de este año, Warner Channel destaca con reconocimientos a sus series Riverdale, Supernatural, Supergirl, The Flash, The 100, Arrow, Gotham y Arma Mortal. Entre los talentos de estos shows elegidos por los fans están Jensen Ackles, Chris Wood, Clayne Crawford, Stephen Amell y Grant Gustin, quienes participan por el premio al mejor actor de acción, y Caity Lotz, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Emily Bett Rickards, Jordana Brewster y Melissa Benoist quienes han sido reconocidas en la categoría a la mejor actriz de acción.
Mantente atento a todas las novedades de este gran show del año que se verá únicamente por Warner Channel.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados:
Películas
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
- Logan
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- The Fate of the Furious
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- Wonder Woman
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
- Brenton Thwaites, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Chris Pine, Wonder Woman
- Dwayne Johnson, The Fate of the Furious
- Hugh Jackman, Logan
- Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Vin Diesel, The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
- Deepika Padukone, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman
- Kaya Scodelario, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Michelle Rodriguez, The Fate of the Furious
- Nina Dobrev, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- Ruby Rose, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
- Arrival
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Power Rangers
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Space Between Us
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
- Asa Butterfield, The Space Between Us
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Dacre Montgomery, Power Rangers
- Diego Luna, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Jeremy Renner, Arrival
- Tom Hiddleston, Kong: Skull Island
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
- *Amy Adams, Arrival
- *Becky G, Power Rangers
- *Brie Larson, Kong: Skull Island
- *Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- *Naomi Scott, Power Rangers
- *Zoe Saldana, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
- Beauty and the Beast
- Doctor Strange
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
- Asa Butterfield, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange
- Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast
- Dwayne Johnson, Moana
- Eddie Redmayne, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
- Auli'i Cravalho, Moana
- Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast
- Eva Green, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
- Before I Fall
- Everything, Everything
- Gifted
- Hidden Figures
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Shack
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Chris Evans, Gifted
- Kian Lawley, Before I Fall
- Nick Robinson, Everything, Everything
- Taylor Lautner, Run the Tide
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
- Amandla Stenberg, Everything, Everything
- Emma Watson, The Circle
- Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
- Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
- Zoey Deutch, Before I Fall
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
- Cars 3
- Finding Dory
- Keeping Up with the Joneses
- Table 19
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
- Dwayne Johnson, Baywatch
- Owen Wilson, Cars 3
- Ricky Garcia, Bigger Fatter Liar
- Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie
- Zac Efron, Baywatch
- Zach Galifianakis, Keeping Up with the Joneses
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
- Alexandra Daddario, Baywatch
- Anna Kendrick, Table 19
- Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory
- Gal Gadot, Keeping Up with the Joneses
- Jennifer Hudson, Sandy Wexler
- Tori Kelly, Sing
Televisión
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
- Empire
- Famous In Love
- Pretty Little Liars
- Riverdale
- Star
- This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
- Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
- Ian Harding, Pretty Little Liars
- Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy
- Jussie Smollett, Empire
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
- Ashley Benson, Pretty Little Liars
- Bella Thorne, Famous In Love
- Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars
- Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars
- Shay Mitchell, Pretty Little Liars
- Troian Bellisario, Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Stranger Things
- Supernatural
- Teen Wolf
- The Vampire Diaries
- Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
- Bob Morley, The 100
- Dylan O'Brien, Teen Wolf
- Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries
- Jensen Ackles, Supernatural
- Joseph Morgan, The Originals
- Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
- Abigail Spencer, Timeless
- Eliza Taylor, The 100
- Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon A Time
- Kat Graham, The Vampire Diaries
- Lana Parrilla, Once Upon A Time
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
- Arrow
- Gotham
- Lethal Weapon
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Supergirl
- The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
- Chris Wood, Supergirl
- Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon
- Gabriel Luna, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Grant Gustin, The Flash
- Stephen Amell, Arrow
- Wentworth Miller, Prison Break
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
- Caity Lotz, Legends of Tomorrow
- Candice Patton, The Flash
- Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
- Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
- Jordana Brewster, Lethal Weapon
- Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
- Baby Daddy
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Fuller House
- Jane the Virgin
- One Day at a Time
- Young & Hungry
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
- Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat
- Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
- Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Baby Daddy
- Micah Fowler, Speechless
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
- Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
- Emma Roberts, Scream Queens
- Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
- Rose McIver, iZombie
- Yara Shahidi, black-ish
- Zendaya, K.C. Undercover
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
- Bob's Burgers
- Family Guy
- Gravity Falls
- Rick and Morty
- Sonic Boom
- Steven Universe
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
- Chasing Cameron
- Dance Moms
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Masterchef Junior
- The Voice
- Total Bellas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- One Tree Hill
- Sister, Sister
- The O.C.
- Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
- Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth
- Blake Shelton, The Voice
- Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- James Corden, The Late Late Show with James Corden
- Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Tyra Banks, America's Got Talent
Música
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
- Alessia Cara
- Ariana Grande
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Katy Perry
- Miley Cyrus
- Selena Gomez
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
- Fifth Harmony
- Little Mix
- Maroon 5
- The Chainsmokers
- The Lumineers
- The Vamps
- twenty one pilots
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Florida Georgia Line
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Bryan
- Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Major Lazer
- Martin Garrix
- Steve Aoki
- Zedd
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
- CNCO
- Daddy Yankee
- Enrique Iglesias
- Luis Fonsi
- Maluma
- Shakira
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
- Beyoncé
- Chance the Rapper
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Nicki Minaj
- Rihanna
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
- Harry Styles
- Imagine Dragons
- Linkin Park
- Paramore
- twenty one pilots
- X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
- Alessia Cara, “Scars To Your Beautiful”
- Camila Cabello, “Crying in the Club”
- Hailee Steinfeld, “Most Girls”
- Julia Michaels, “Issues”
- Miley Cyrus, “Malibu”
- Selena Gomez, “Bad Liar”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
- Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
- Harry Styles, “Sign of the Times”
- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber), “Despacito”
- Niall Horan, “Slow Hands”
- Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
- The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey), “Closer”
- Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane), “Down”
- Hey Violet, “Guys My Age”
- Imagine Dragons, “Believer”
- Little Mix, “Shout Out to My Ex”
- twenty one pilots, “Heathens”
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
- Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato), “No Promises”
- Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys), “God, Your Mama, And Me”
- Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”
- Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson, “Just Hold On”
- ZAYN & Taylor Swift, “I Don't Wanna Live Forever”
- Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”
Otros
Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)
- The Dolan Twins
- Jordan Doww
- Kevin Hart
- Gabriel Iglesias
- Hasan Minhaj
- Lilly Singh
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
- John Cena
- Stephen Curry
- Rickie Fowler
- LeBron James
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Mike Trout
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
- Sasha Banks
- The Bella Twins
- Simone Biles
- Elena Delle Donne
- Laurie Hernandez
- Serena Williams