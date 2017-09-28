[VIDEO] Destruida, Pamela Anderson despide a su mentor Hugh Hefner

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Una de las celebridades que hicieron explotar Playboy fue Pamela Anderson, quien por mucho tiempo gozó de ser la “favorita” del fundador de la icónica revista, Hugh Hefner.

El video está acompañado de una conmovedora carta en la que cuenta cómo fue la última vez que se vieron y le agradece el haberse convertido en parte de su familia.

“La última vez que te vi, utilizabas un andador. No querías que te viera. No podías escuchar. Tenías un pedazo de papel en el bolsillo que decía “Pamela” y tenía un corazón.

Todo lo que el mundo ama de mí es porque tú me creaste. Me aceptaste y me diste coraje para ser yo misma. Te amé como a ningún otro y tú amabas a mis hijos. Gracias por hacer el mundo un lugar mejor”.

Por último, la protagonista de varias de las portadas de la publicación, subrayó el que Hefner haya creado un lugar más libre y sexual. “Eras un caballero encantador. Extrañaré todo de ti”.

