Una modelo refugiada es la nueva imagen de Chanel

@chanelofficial fall2018 haute couture bride closing the show!!! ???????????? Wow where do I even begin. After opening the last Chanel cruise show, I honestly didn’t think it could get any better but I was wrong because I just closed this one. There is no amount of words that can express what this moment means to me. The beauty of having a dream, is watching it come to life. Cannot believe I just made history by being Chanel’s second black couture bride, this is one of my most proudest achievement!!! @karllagerfeld @amandaharlech @aurelieduclos and the whole Chanel team thank you so much from the deepest bottom of my heart for once again believing in me. It was a life time honour being the chosen bride to close your beautiful show in the MOST breathtaking dress I have ever seen in my life. This was just a special moment that I will always remember and cherish for as long as I live. Thank you to everyone who has stuck by my side and continuously always supporting me. You guys really motivate me to thriving for my towards my dreams everyday. Knowing that I am an inspiration to someone is of the best feeling you could endure as a humanbeing. To the young girls and boys who look up to me I want you guys to know no matter who you are, where you come from or what you have, as long as you have a dream it is achievable as long as you put in hard work, give it your all, stay dedicated, determined and most importantly never give up because you will make that dream a reality at some point. Makeup by @tompecheux Hair by @sammcknight1 This is for the dream chasers! ❤????????✊????????

A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:16am PDT