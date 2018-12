Trump desmiente que se haya abandonado idea de construir muro de concreto

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, desmintió a través de Twitter que se haya abandonado la idea de construir un muro de concreto en la frontera con México.

An all concrete Wall was NEVER ABANDONED, as has been reported by the media. Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through (thereby making it possible to see what is happening on both sides). Makes sense to me!

