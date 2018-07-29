El Dólar
Trump amenaza a demócratas para que financien muro fronterizo con México

Donald Trump amagó que permitirá el cierre del gobierno federal si los demócratas no aprueban los fondos para construir muro fronterizo con México

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, declaró que permitirá el cierre del gobierno federal si los demócratas no aprueban los fondos para el muro fronterizo con México. [Agencias]
Agencias

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- “Yo estaría dispuesto a “cerrar” el gobierno si los demócratas no nos dan los votos para la seguridad fronteriza, que incluye el muro! ”, tuiteó Trump esta mañana de domingo.

El mandatario estadunidense también exigió el fin del programa de lotería de visas para inmigrantes y la política de capturar y liberar y “finalmente ir al sistema de inmigración basado en el mérito! ¡ Necesitamos gente estupenda viniendo a nuestro país!”

Trump advirtió que cruzar la frontera del país ilegalmente tiene consecuencias, ya sea con o sin niños, y llamó al Congreso a cambiar la actual legislación migratoria.

“Hay que comprender que hay consecuencias cuando la gente cruza nuestras fronteras, ya sea con o sin niños (y muchos están simplemente usando niños para sus propios siniestros propósitos”, expresó el mandatario en Twitter.

 

Y es que la Casa Blanca recibe críticas desde que en abril decidió adoptar una política de ‘tolerancia cero’ contra los inmigrantes que entraban al país vecino del norte.

Retornan los paisanos

