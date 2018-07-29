Trump amenaza a demócratas para que financien muro fronterizo con México

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- “Yo estaría dispuesto a “cerrar” el gobierno si los demócratas no nos dan los votos para la seguridad fronteriza, que incluye el muro! ”, tuiteó Trump esta mañana de domingo.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018