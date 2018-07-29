Trump amenaza a demócratas para que financien muro fronterizo con México

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- “Yo estaría dispuesto a “cerrar” el gobierno si los demócratas no nos dan los votos para la seguridad fronteriza, que incluye el muro! ”, tuiteó Trump esta mañana de domingo.
I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018
El mandatario estadunidense también exigió el fin del programa de lotería de visas para inmigrantes y la política de capturar y liberar y “finalmente ir al sistema de inmigración basado en el mérito! ¡ Necesitamos gente estupenda viniendo a nuestro país!”
Trump advirtió que cruzar la frontera del país ilegalmente tiene consecuencias, ya sea con o sin niños, y llamó al Congreso a cambiar la actual legislación migratoria.
“Hay que comprender que hay consecuencias cuando la gente cruza nuestras fronteras, ya sea con o sin niños (y muchos están simplemente usando niños para sus propios siniestros propósitos”, expresó el mandatario en Twitter.
Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not – and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes. Congress must act on fixing the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world! Vote “R”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018
Y es que la Casa Blanca recibe críticas desde que en abril decidió adoptar una política de ‘tolerancia cero’ contra los inmigrantes que entraban al país vecino del norte.