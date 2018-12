Tres astronautas de la Estación Espacial regresarán a la Tierra

.@Astro_Alex handed over station command to Oleg Konoenko today in a traditional ceremony. Alexander Gerst heads home Wednesday with @AstroSerena and Sergey Prokopyev. Kononenko will stay onboard until June with @AstroAnnimal and @Astro_DavidS. #AskNASA | https://t.co/HWu6X0mBea pic.twitter.com/4QbZNKGokE

— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 18, 2018