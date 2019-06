Tom Holland salva a fan de ser aplastada por la multitud

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 ????

This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen….my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing…. ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well???? pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ

— cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019