Todos los ganadores de los premios Tony 2019

El artístico musical original "Hadestown", que transcurre en el inframundo de la mitología griega, llega el domingo por la noche a la máxima gala de premiación de Broadway con 14 nominaciones, más que ninguna otra puesta

Premios Tony 2019. [Agencias]
Agencias

E.U.-La gran interrogante este año en los Premios Tony es si el infierno podrá triunfar.

El artístico musical original «Hadestown», que transcurre en el inframundo de la mitología griega, llega el domingo por la noche a la máxima gala de premiación de Broadway con 14 nominaciones, más que ninguna otra puesta.

Le sigue el musical «Ain’t Too Proud», creado con canciones de The Temptations, que recibió una docena de menciones. Los otros musicales postulados son las adaptaciones teatrales de las películas «Tootsie» y «Beetlejuice», y el vertiginoso y alentador «The Prom».

James Corden, anfitrión del programa de tertulia «The Late Late Show With James Corden» y un ganador del Tony por derecho propio, es el maestro de ceremonias de la ceremonia, en su 73ra edición, que se transmite en vivo por CBS a partir de las 8 p.m. hora del este (0100 GMT del lunes) desde el Radio City Musical Hall en Nueva York.

 A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor musical

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie 

Mejor obra de teatro

Choir Boy

Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Ink

The Ferryman (GANADORA)

What the Constitution Means to Me

Mejor reestreno de musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma! (GANADOR)

Mejor reestreno de obra

All My Sons

Burn This

The Boys in the Band

The Waverly Gallery

Torch Song

Mejor actor principal en musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz principal en musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show (GANADORA)

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Mejor actor principal en obra de teatro

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network (GANADOR)

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Mejor actriz principal en obra de teatro

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery (GANADORA)

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Mejor actor de reparto en musical

André De Shields, Hadestown (GANADOR)

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud

Mejor actriz de reparto en musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (GANADORA)

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Mejor actor de reparto en obra de teatro

Bertie Carvel, Ink (GANADOR)

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Mejor actriz de reparto en obra de teatro

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird (GANADORA)

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Mejor coreografía

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neuman, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud (GANADOR)

Mejor música original

Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Anais Mitchell, Hadestown (GANADORA)

Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

David Yazbek, Tootsie

Mejor guion

Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Dominique Morisseau, Ain’t Too Proud

Robert Horn, Tootsie

Mejor dirección de musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown (GANADORA)

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Mejor dirección de obra de teatro

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman (GANADOR)

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Mejor orquestación

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown (GANADOR)

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud

Mejor vestuario en musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show (GANADOR)

Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud

Mejor vestuario en obra de teatro

Rob Howell, The Ferryman (GANADOR)

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Mejor diseño escénico de musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown (GANADORA)

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

Mejor diseño escénico de obra de teatro

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman (GANADOR)

Santo Loquasto, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Mejor diseño de iluminación de musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud

Bradley King, Hadestown (GANADOR)

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Mejor diseño de iluminación de obra de teatro

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: a sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Premio Tony especial por trayectoria

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Fuente: Infobae
