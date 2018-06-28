El Dólar
Compra:
$18.60
Venta:
$19.40

Tiroteo en la redacción de un periódico de Maryland, en EU

Fuentes reportan múltiples heridos

La policía de Anne Arundel tuiteó que continúan buscando en el edificio. [Agencias]
Agencias

MARYLAND.- Un hombre armado le disparó a varias personas en el periódico Capital Gazette en Annapolis, Maryland

Un agente del orden público le dice a CNN que hay una persona bajo custodia, que se cree que es el tirador del edificio del Gazette. La fuente dijo que hay múltiples heridos.

La policía de Anne Arundel tuiteó que continúan buscando en el edificio.

Fuente: CNN en Español

Confirma "Panama Papers" millonario blanqueo de hermano de Macri

