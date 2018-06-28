Tiroteo en la redacción de un periódico de Maryland, en EU

MARYLAND.- Un hombre armado le disparó a varias personas en el periódico Capital Gazette en Annapolis, Maryland

Un agente del orden público le dice a CNN que hay una persona bajo custodia, que se cree que es el tirador del edificio del Gazette. La fuente dijo que hay múltiples heridos.

La policía de Anne Arundel tuiteó que continúan buscando en el edificio.

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall.

— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) 28 de junio de 2018