Tenoch Huerta se corona como Mejor Actor de reparto en los NAACP Image Awards

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El actor mexicano Tenoch Huerta se coronó como Mejor Actor de reparto en una película durante la celebración de los 54th NAACP Image Awards: los premios que honran las representaciones y los logros sobresalientes de las personas de color en el cine, la televisión, la literatura y la música.

El galardón, que es similar a los Oscar o los Grammy, inició su ceremonia anual este fin de semana y será transmitida a las 8:00 pm por BET y las plataformas Paramount y CBS.

De acuerdo con “The Hollywood Reporter”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” y “Abbott Elementary “ estuvieron entre los principales ganadores de la noche.

Cada uno de los proyectos ganó tres premios, además, la película en la que aparece el actor lideró este año con 12 nominaciones, mientras que “Abbott Elementary” consiguió nueve.

Asimismo durante la cena se otorgaron otros premios como al Activista del Año defensor de los derechos civiles, Derrick Lee Foward, quien es presidente de la unidad de NAACP en Dayton, Ohio y al activista juvenil del año: el presidente del Consejo Juvenil de Bloomington-Normal NAACP, Bradley Ross Jackson.

Coco Jones, Tichina Arnold, April Ryan, Angie Martinez y Wendell Pierce. Tye Tribbett y Too Short , quienes son exponentes del Hip-Hop también celebraron con sus presentaciones.

Lista completa de los ganadores del 54th NAACP Image Awards.

Mejor película para televisión, serie limitada o especial dramático

The Black Hamptons de Carl Weber (BET Networks)

From Scratch (Netflix)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock) (GANADOR)

Los últimos días de Ptolomeo Grey (Apple TV+)

Mujeres del movimiento (ABC)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson – black-ish (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS) (GANADOR)

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Mike Epps – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph – Loot (Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) (GANADORA)

Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)

Mejor actor en una película para televisión, serie limitada o especial dramático

Morris Chestnut – El padrino: Los capítulos finales (Peacock) (GANADOR)

Samuel L. Jackson – Los últimos días de Ptolomeo Grey (Apple TV+)

Terrence Howard – El padrino: Los capítulos finales (Peacock)

Trevante Rhodes – Mike (Hulu )

Wendell Pierce – No cuelgues (Bounce TV)

Actriz destacada en una película para televisión, serie limitada o especial dramático

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) (GANADORA)

Regina Hall – El padrino: Los capítulos finales (Peacock)

Sanaa Lathan – El padrino: Los capítulos finales (Peacock)

Viola Davis – La primera Lady (Showtime)

Zoe Saldaña – From Scratch (Netflix)

Mejor película animada

DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros. Pictures / WAG / DC)

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro (Netflix) El gato

con botas: El último deseo (Universal Pictures)

Turning Red (Pixar Animation Studios)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix) (GANADOR)

Destacada interpretación revolucionaria en una película

Jalyn Hall – Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures) (GANADOR)

Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Ledisi – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Hulu)

Y’lan Noel – A Lot of Nothing (RLJE)

Yola – Elvis (imágenes de Warner Bros.)

Dirección sobresaliente en una película

Antoine Fuqua – Emancipation (Apple)

Chinonye Chukwu – Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing) (GANADOR)

Kasi Lemmons – Quiero bailar con alguien (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Ryan Coogler – Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre (Marvel Studios)

Mejor Documental (Película)

Civil (Netflix) (GANADOR)

Descendiente (Netflix)

¿Es lo suficientemente negro para ti? (Netflix)

Black & Blues de Louis Armstrong (Apple TV+)

Sidney (Apple TV+)

Documental Destacado (Televisión)

Black Love (PROPIO: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Todo va a ser todo blanco (Showtime) (GANADOR)

Primera línea (PBS)

Carrera: Bubba Wallace (Netflix)

Shaq (HBO Max)

Serie dramática destacada

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

P-Valley (Starz) (GANADOR)

Queen Sugar (PROPIA: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Mejor película independiente

Breaking (Bleecker Street)

Causeway (Apple TV)

La lista del Sr. Malcolm (Bleecker Street)

Recuérdame: La historia de Mahalia Jackson (Hulu)

La inspección (A24) (GANADOR)

Mejor película internacional

Athena (Netflix)

Bantú Mama (ARRAY) (WINNER)

Broker (NEON)

Learn to Swim (ARRAY)

The Silent Twins (Focus Features)

Mejor Álbum de Jazz – Voz

Legacy – Adam Blackstone (BASSic Black Entertainment Records / Anderson Music Group / Empire) (GANADOR)

Linger Awhile – Samara Joy (Verve Records)

Love and the Catalyst – Aimée Allen (Azuline)

New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington (Candid Records)

The Evening: Live at Apparatus – The Baylor Project (Be A Light)

Nuevo artista destacado

Adam Blackstone – Legacy (BASSic Black Entertainment Records/Anderson Music Group/Empire)

Armani White – Billie Eilish (Def Jam Recordings)

Coco Jones – ICU (Def Jam Recordings) (GANADOR)

Fivio Foreign – BIBLE (Columbia Records)

Steve Lacy – Gemini Derechos (Registros RCA)

Podcast destacado de arte y entretenimiento

Angie Martinez IRL (Media Noche Productions)

Black Girl Songbook (Spotify & The Ringer)

Jemele Hill is Unbothered (Unbothered Inc, Spotify, Lodge Freeway Media, Exit 39)

The Read (Loud Speakers Network)

Two Funny Mamas (Mocha Podcasts Network) ( GANADOR)

Personalidad destacada de las redes sociales del año

@Theconsciente- George Lee

@thechristishow – Christianee Porter

@earnyourleisure – Troy Millings & Rashad Bilal

@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks (GANADOR)

@lynaevanee – Lynae Vanee

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

Deon Cole – black-ish (ABC)

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC) (GANADOR)

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Amin Joseph – Snowfall (FX)

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz) (GANADOR)

J. Alphonse Nicholson – P-Valley (Estrellaz)

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Aldis Hodge – Black Adam (Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On The Come Up (Paramount Pictures)

Jalyn Hall – Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

John Boyega – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) (GANADORA)

Jenifer Lewis – black-ish (ABC)

Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton (Netflix)

Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar (PROPIA: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Loretta Devine – P-Valley (Starz) (GANADORA)

Susan Kelechi Watson – Somos nosotros (NBC)

Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar (PROPIA: Oprah Red Winfrey)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) (GANADORA)

Danai Gurira – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing )

Lupita Nyong’o – Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre (Marvel Studios)

Escritura sobresaliente en una película

Charles Murray – The Devil You Know (Lionsgate)

Dana Stevens, Maria Bello – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jordan Peele – Nope (Universal Pictures)

Krystin Ver Linden – Alice (Vertical Entertainment)

Ryan Coogler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ( Marvel Studios) (GANADOR)

Mejor diseño de vestuario (televisión o cine)

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – Emancipación (Apple Studios)

Gersha Phillips, Carly Nicodemo, Heather Constable, Christina Cattle, Sheryl Willock, Becky MacKinnon – Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+) Gersha Phillips,

Carly Nicodemo, Lieze Van Tonder, Lynn Paulsen, Tova Harrison – The Woman King (Tristar Pictures)

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) (GANADOR)

Trayce Gigi Field – A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Maquillaje excepcional (televisión o cine)

Angie Wells – Más barato por docena (Disney+)

Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young, Gina Bateman – Somos dueños de esta ciudad (HBO Max) (GANADOR)

Michele Lewis – Los últimos días de Ptolomeo Gris (Apple Studios)

Ren Rohling, Teresa Vest, Megan Areford – Emergencia (Amazon Studios)

Zabrina Matiru – Surface (Apple Studios)

Peluquería excepcional (televisión o cine)

Camille Friend – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) (GANADOR)

Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

Louisa V. Anthony, Deaundra Metzger, Maurice Beaman – Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Mary Daniels, Kalin Spooner, Darrin Lyons, Eric Gonzalez – All American (The CW)

Tracey Moss, Jerome Allen, Tamika Dixon, Lawrence “Jigga” Simmons, Jason Simmons – Fantasy Football (Paramount+)