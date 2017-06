Stranger Things: Finaliza el rodaje de la segunda temporada

Today I wrap Stranger things 2! It was an amazing timeZ I love the cast and crew so FREAKIN much. @gatenm123 @therealcalebmclaughlin @sadiesink_ @milliebobbybrown @noahschnapp @dkharbour @charlie.r.heaton @uncle_jezzy @nattyiceofficial

