Stan Lee quiere un “crossover” de X-Men y Harry Potter

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-El creador del universo Marvel, Stan Lee, sabe cómo hacer volar la imaginación de sus fanáticos. Hace unos días le sugirió J.K. Rowling la posibilidad de “enviar a Doctor Strange y a los X-Men a Hogwarts”.
“Oye, J. K. Rowling, si alguna vez quieres que envíe a Doctor Strange y a los X-Men a Hogwarts para dar algunas clases, sólo házmelo saber. Creo que también podrían unir fuerzas contra Voldemort”.
Hey @jk_rowling if you ever want me to send Doctor Strange & The X-Men to Hogwarts to teach a few classes, just let me know. I think they could also hold down the fort against Voldemort.
— stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 27, 2018
Siendo realistas, un hipotético encuentro entre estos universos parece aún más improbable si consideramos que Doctor Strange y los X-Men pertenecen a los estudios Disney y Fox, respectivamente, mientras que Harry Potter pertenece a Warner Bros.
Hasta ahora, J.K. Rowling no ha respondido al tuit de Stan Lee.
Aunque el tono del tuit es claramente humorístico, los seguidores de ambas franquicias no desperdiciaron la oportunidad de imaginar el encuentro, como este chico que vería cumplido su sueño de infancia:
This tweet has been my dream since like 5th grade when i read Harry Potter and became obsessed w marvel. Day made. https://t.co/HGCHxjcTaY
— Keenan Mcnamara (@Keenan_McNamara) May 28, 2018
Recientemente, Lee también usó Twitter para elogiar a “su amigo” Tom Holland como “un gran Spider-Man”, pues tiene “la talla y la edad perfectas que imaginé cuando escribí Spider-Man por primera vez”.
I think @TomHolland1996 is a great Spider-Man. He is the exact height and age I envisioned when I first wrote Spider-Man. Spidey was never supposed to be too large. How is my friend Tom doing?
— stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 19, 2018
Fuente: Milenio