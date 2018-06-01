El Dólar
Stan Lee quiere un “crossover” de X-Men y Harry Potter

En Twitter, el creador del universo Marvel jugueteó con la idea de enviar a sus personajes a Hogwarts.

¿El universo de Marvel y Hogwarts una posibilidad?. [Agencias]
Agencias

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-El creador del universo Marvel, Stan Lee, sabe cómo hacer volar la imaginación de sus fanáticos. Hace unos días le sugirió J.K. Rowling la posibilidad de “enviar a Doctor Strange y a los X-Men a Hogwarts”.

“Oye, J. K. Rowling, si alguna vez quieres que envíe a Doctor Strange y a los X-Men a Hogwarts para dar algunas clases, sólo házmelo saber. Creo que también podrían unir fuerzas contra Voldemort”.

Siendo realistas, un hipotético encuentro entre estos universos parece aún más improbable si consideramos que Doctor Strange  y los X-Men pertenecen a los estudios Disney y Fox, respectivamente, mientras que Harry Potter pertenece a Warner Bros.

Hasta ahora, J.K. Rowling no ha respondido al tuit de Stan Lee.

Aunque el tono del tuit es claramente humorístico, los seguidores de ambas franquicias no desperdiciaron la oportunidad de imaginar el encuentro, como este chico que vería cumplido su sueño de infancia:

 

Recientemente, Lee también usó Twitter para elogiar a “su amigo” Tom Holland como “un gran Spider-Man”, pues tiene “la talla y la edad perfectas que imaginé cuando escribí Spider-Man por primera vez”.

Fuente: Milenio

