Selena Gomez reaparece extremadamente delgada y preocupa a sus fans

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Selena Gomez siempre se ha caracterizado por gran talento y por su belleza. Sin embargo, una serie de fotografías ha preocupado a sus fans. La intérprete de “Bad liar” fue sorprendida por los paparazzi mientras salía de una reunión de trabajo.
Su aspecto rápidamente llamó la atención, ya que evidentemente ha bajado bastante de peso. Su extrema delgadez se hizo evidente en un vestido azul ajustado al cuerpo. La cantante se encontraba en Nueva York y aunque luce tranquila, la exestrella de Disney ha levantado ciertas alertas.
La razón
Aunque Selena no ha hablado al respecto ni ha hecho ningún comentario sobre su peso, se cree que la razón por la que ha perdido tantos kilos podría deberse a la reciente operación a la que se sometió. Hace unas semanas Gomez reveló que tuvo que enfrentar una cirugía para un trasplante de riñón.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
