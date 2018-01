¿Sabías que “Freddie” de “iCarly” es papá?

🎵”This is the start… This is your heart… This is the day you were born. This is the sun… these are your lungs… This is the day you were born. And I am always, always, always yours. Hallelujah, I’m cavin’ in… hallelujah, I’m in love again.”🎵 Rosie Carolyn Kress, born 12/21/17 at 3:59pm. 6 lbs, 6 ounces of utter joy. Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!

A post shared by Nathan Kress (@nathankress) on Dec 22, 2017 at 6:47pm PST