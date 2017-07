Ryan Reynolds presume sus ejercicios para Deadpool 2

@vancityreynolds performs one of his favorite ab exercises in preparation for #deadpool2 – Exercise "Reverse crunch with a lift" – What it works? Abdominals and core – How I use it? At the end of my workout with my abdominal training. Try 3 sets of 10-15 reps. Discontinue the lift portion when it becomes to difficult to perform. – How do I execute? Lie on the floor or a decline bench. Make sure to keep your lower back flat. Pull your legs towards your torso and then drive your legs to the ceiling. Always stay under perfect control. Try not to use any momentum. – Go to DonSaladino.com for my blog, tips, and nutrition. – You can also download my workouts @fitner_app – #suitup #superhero #ryanreynolds #training #gymmafia #donsaladino #deadpooltraining

A post shared by Don Saladino (@donsaladino) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:54am PDT