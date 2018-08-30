El Dólar
Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial en Canadá

La Policía de Toronto informó que los hechos ocurrieron en el estacionamiento norte del centro comercial Yorkdale.

CANADÁ.-La Policía de Toronto informó de un tiroteo en el centro comercial Yorkdale por lo que el inmueble fue desalojado mientras elementos policiales acordonaron la zona. Hasta el momento no se reportan víctimas.

Según los primero reportes policiales, el incidente se originó en el estacionamiento norte del centro comercial.

Las autoridades locales también pidieron a las personas no acercarse al lugar por lo complicado de la situación.

Por su parte, el centro comercial informó vía Twitter que el lugar permanecerá cerrado el resto del día para colaborar en las investigaciones.

Minutos más tarde, las autoridades informaron que los clientes y los miembros del personal del lugar pueden pasar por sus vehículos en el estacionamiento sin dar detalles de detenidos o heridos.

