Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial en Canadá

CANADÁ.-La Policía de Toronto informó de un tiroteo en el centro comercial Yorkdale por lo que el inmueble fue desalojado mientras elementos policiales acordonaron la zona. Hasta el momento no se reportan víctimas.
Según los primero reportes policiales, el incidente se originó en el estacionamiento norte del centro comercial.
Toronto Police Service Superintendent Rob Johnson will address the media relating to firearm discharge at the parking lot on the north side of Yorkdale Shopping Centre (near the Indigo) at 5:30pm, Thursday August 30, 2018 #GO1605887 ^sm
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018
Las autoridades locales también pidieron a las personas no acercarse al lugar por lo complicado de la situación.
Por su parte, el centro comercial informó vía Twitter que el lugar permanecerá cerrado el resto del día para colaborar en las investigaciones.
Following today’s incident, we will be closed for the rest of the day to allow police to investigate. Yorkdale is secure and we are cooperating with police to safely evacuate the centre. We expect to open as scheduled tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. All questions to: @TPSOperations
— Yorkdale Style (@YorkdaleStyle) August 30, 2018
Minutos más tarde, las autoridades informaron que los clientes y los miembros del personal del lugar pueden pasar por sus vehículos en el estacionamiento sin dar detalles de detenidos o heridos.
Customers and staff members with vehicles in the underground parking at Yorkdale Shopping Centre are now able to retrieve their vehicles #GO1605887 ^sm
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018